Last updated February 2 2020 at 10:49 AM
10254 Garmoyle St
10254 Garmoyle Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
10254 Garmoyle Street, Charlotte, NC 28277
Provincetowne
Amenities
in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
fireplace
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Town Home - Property Id: 210542
Waterbill included in the Rent.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/210542
Property Id 210542
(RLNE5491351)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10254 Garmoyle St have any available units?
10254 Garmoyle St doesn't have any available units at this time.
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
What amenities does 10254 Garmoyle St have?
Some of 10254 Garmoyle St's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 10254 Garmoyle St currently offering any rent specials?
10254 Garmoyle St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10254 Garmoyle St pet-friendly?
Yes, 10254 Garmoyle St is pet friendly.
Does 10254 Garmoyle St offer parking?
No, 10254 Garmoyle St does not offer parking.
Does 10254 Garmoyle St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10254 Garmoyle St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10254 Garmoyle St have a pool?
No, 10254 Garmoyle St does not have a pool.
Does 10254 Garmoyle St have accessible units?
No, 10254 Garmoyle St does not have accessible units.
Does 10254 Garmoyle St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10254 Garmoyle St has units with dishwashers.
