Last updated April 23 2020 at 11:14 PM

1025 Justice Avenue

1025 Justice Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1025 Justice Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28206
Druid Hills North

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Affordable 2-Bedroom House in transitioning Druid Hills neighborhood. Range, Refrigerator, Central A/C, Washer/Dryer Connections. Pets under 20 lbs with $300 pet fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
fee: 300
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1025 Justice Avenue have any available units?
1025 Justice Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1025 Justice Avenue have?
Some of 1025 Justice Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1025 Justice Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1025 Justice Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1025 Justice Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1025 Justice Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1025 Justice Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1025 Justice Avenue offers parking.
Does 1025 Justice Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1025 Justice Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1025 Justice Avenue have a pool?
No, 1025 Justice Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1025 Justice Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1025 Justice Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1025 Justice Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1025 Justice Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

