Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 1025 Justice Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
1025 Justice Avenue
Last updated April 23 2020 at 11:14 PM
1 of 7
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1025 Justice Avenue
1025 Justice Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
1025 Justice Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28206
Druid Hills North
Amenities
w/d hookup
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Affordable 2-Bedroom House in transitioning Druid Hills neighborhood. Range, Refrigerator, Central A/C, Washer/Dryer Connections. Pets under 20 lbs with $300 pet fee.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit:
300
fee:
300
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1025 Justice Avenue have any available units?
1025 Justice Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1025 Justice Avenue have?
Some of 1025 Justice Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1025 Justice Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1025 Justice Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1025 Justice Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1025 Justice Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1025 Justice Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1025 Justice Avenue offers parking.
Does 1025 Justice Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1025 Justice Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1025 Justice Avenue have a pool?
No, 1025 Justice Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1025 Justice Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1025 Justice Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1025 Justice Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1025 Justice Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit:
300
fee:
300
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Silverstone
1305 Hunter Oak Ln
Charlotte, NC 28213
Radbourne Lake Apartments
3209 Westbury Lake Dr
Charlotte, NC 28269
Alta Warp & Weft
2120 North Brevard Street
Charlotte, NC 28206
Pavilion at UC
10425 Wheatside Dr
Charlotte, NC 28262
Heather Ridge Apartments
8800 Meadow Vista Rd
Charlotte, NC 28213
Ten05 West Trade
1005 West Trade Street Suite 3111
Charlotte, NC 28216
Alexander Village
9224 Graham Ridge Drive
Charlotte, NC 28262
Silos South End
131 Poindexter Drive
Charlotte, NC 28203
Similar Pages
Charlotte 1 Bedrooms
Charlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly Apartments
Charlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Winston-Salem, NC
Concord, NC
Rock Hill, SC
Huntersville, NC
Gastonia, NC
Mooresville, NC
Cornelius, NC
Matthews, NC
Hickory, NC
Fort Mill, SC
Statesville, NC
Indian Trail, NC
Nearby Neighborhoods
Prosperity Church Road
Ballantyne West
East Forest
University City North
Wedgewood
Provincetowne
Hidden Valley
Olde Whitehall
Apartments Near Colleges
Central Piedmont Community College
Johnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at Charlotte
Queens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte