Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
10240 Blakeney Preserve Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
10240 Blakeney Preserve Drive
10240 Blakeney Preserve Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
10240 Blakeney Preserve Drive, Charlotte, NC 28277
Provincetowne
Amenities
w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
- Well maintained condo in Ballantyne. Great schools!
(RLNE3394518)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10240 Blakeney Preserve Drive have any available units?
10240 Blakeney Preserve Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
What amenities does 10240 Blakeney Preserve Drive have?
Some of 10240 Blakeney Preserve Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 10240 Blakeney Preserve Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10240 Blakeney Preserve Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10240 Blakeney Preserve Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 10240 Blakeney Preserve Drive is pet friendly.
Does 10240 Blakeney Preserve Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10240 Blakeney Preserve Drive offers parking.
Does 10240 Blakeney Preserve Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10240 Blakeney Preserve Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10240 Blakeney Preserve Drive have a pool?
No, 10240 Blakeney Preserve Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10240 Blakeney Preserve Drive have accessible units?
No, 10240 Blakeney Preserve Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10240 Blakeney Preserve Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10240 Blakeney Preserve Drive has units with dishwashers.
