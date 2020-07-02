All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:47 PM

1024 Dudley Drive

1024 Dudley Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1024 Dudley Drive, Charlotte, NC 28205
Oakhurst

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Renovated Brick Ranch in Oakhurst! - Located in Oakhurst is a well maintained 3 bedroom move-in ready home. Property features a Custom-built pergola, hardwoods & updated bath. Nice size bedrooms, with plenty of closet space. Kitchen features refrigerator, stove & dishwasher. Private back patio perfect for entertaining. 16x16 outbuilding w/ air, cable & power (great for storage or detached office). Easy access to uptown & hwy74. Call us today for a tour of this beautiful home.

(RLNE5429614)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1024 Dudley Drive have any available units?
1024 Dudley Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1024 Dudley Drive have?
Some of 1024 Dudley Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1024 Dudley Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1024 Dudley Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1024 Dudley Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1024 Dudley Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 1024 Dudley Drive offer parking?
No, 1024 Dudley Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1024 Dudley Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1024 Dudley Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1024 Dudley Drive have a pool?
No, 1024 Dudley Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1024 Dudley Drive have accessible units?
No, 1024 Dudley Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1024 Dudley Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1024 Dudley Drive has units with dishwashers.

