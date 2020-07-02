1024 Dudley Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Renovated Brick Ranch in Oakhurst! - Located in Oakhurst is a well maintained 3 bedroom move-in ready home. Property features a Custom-built pergola, hardwoods & updated bath. Nice size bedrooms, with plenty of closet space. Kitchen features refrigerator, stove & dishwasher. Private back patio perfect for entertaining. 16x16 outbuilding w/ air, cable & power (great for storage or detached office). Easy access to uptown & hwy74. Call us today for a tour of this beautiful home.



(RLNE5429614)