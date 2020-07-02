All apartments in Charlotte
10239 Apple Dove Court
Last updated January 8 2020 at 1:02 AM

10239 Apple Dove Court

10239 Apple Dove Court · No Longer Available
Location

10239 Apple Dove Court, Charlotte, NC 28214
Wildwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
A MUST SEE CHARMING HOME!! Quaint 4 BR, 2.5 BA partial Brick Home on .31 acres in the subdivision of Moores Chapel. Enter the open Foyer from your covered front Porch. Spacious Great Room features neutral colors, vaulted ceiling, & gas log Fireplace. Huge Kitchen w/eat-in Breakfast, Pantry, & Fridge. W/D included. Main level features Master BR with private Full Bath including dual vanity and Garden Tub. 2nd Level features 3 add BR w/shared Full Bath and loft ideal for play. Private Wooded BKYD.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10239 Apple Dove Court have any available units?
10239 Apple Dove Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 10239 Apple Dove Court have?
Some of 10239 Apple Dove Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10239 Apple Dove Court currently offering any rent specials?
10239 Apple Dove Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10239 Apple Dove Court pet-friendly?
No, 10239 Apple Dove Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 10239 Apple Dove Court offer parking?
Yes, 10239 Apple Dove Court offers parking.
Does 10239 Apple Dove Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10239 Apple Dove Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10239 Apple Dove Court have a pool?
No, 10239 Apple Dove Court does not have a pool.
Does 10239 Apple Dove Court have accessible units?
No, 10239 Apple Dove Court does not have accessible units.
Does 10239 Apple Dove Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10239 Apple Dove Court has units with dishwashers.

