10237 Garmoyle Street

Perfect townhome in the heart of Ballantyne! Open layout with large great room and dinning area. Granite counter tops in kitchen. Vaulted ceilings in master suite which includes garden tub and double sinks. Spacious extra bedrooms and laundry room upstairs. Attached two car garage. Community pool and tennis/basketball courts. Washer/Dryer remain. Call 704-756-1625
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
