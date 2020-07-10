All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 10237 Garmoyle Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
10237 Garmoyle Street
Last updated June 11 2020 at 12:34 AM

10237 Garmoyle Street

10237 Garmoyle Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Provincetowne
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

10237 Garmoyle Street, Charlotte, NC 28277
Provincetowne

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Perfect townhome in the heart of Ballantyne! Open layout with large great room and dinning area. Granite counter tops in kitchen. Vaulted ceilings in master suite which includes garden tub and double sinks. Spacious extra bedrooms and laundry room upstairs. Attached two car garage. Community pool and tennis/basketball courts. Washer/Dryer remain. Call 704-756-1625

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10237 Garmoyle Street have any available units?
10237 Garmoyle Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 10237 Garmoyle Street have?
Some of 10237 Garmoyle Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10237 Garmoyle Street currently offering any rent specials?
10237 Garmoyle Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10237 Garmoyle Street pet-friendly?
No, 10237 Garmoyle Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 10237 Garmoyle Street offer parking?
Yes, 10237 Garmoyle Street offers parking.
Does 10237 Garmoyle Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10237 Garmoyle Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10237 Garmoyle Street have a pool?
Yes, 10237 Garmoyle Street has a pool.
Does 10237 Garmoyle Street have accessible units?
No, 10237 Garmoyle Street does not have accessible units.
Does 10237 Garmoyle Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10237 Garmoyle Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden Cotton Mills
520 W 5th St
Charlotte, NC 28202
The Villages
1600 Village Brook Dr
Charlotte, NC 28210
The Union
1201 Campus Pointe Ct
Charlotte, NC 28262
Residences at Brookline
8816 Aspinwall Dr
Charlotte, NC 28216
Enclave at Rivergate
12400 Toscana Way
Charlotte, NC 28273
Hub South End
2250 Hawkins Street
Charlotte, NC 28203
Crest Gateway
1015 W 6th St
Charlotte, NC 28202
Alpha Mill
220 Alpha Mill Ln
Charlotte, NC 28206

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte