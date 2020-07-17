All apartments in Charlotte
Location

10232 Blakeney Preserve Drive, Charlotte, NC 28277
Provincetowne

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,750

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1720 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
oven
Unit Amenities
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Absolutely GORGEOUS 3BR / 2.5BA Home For Rent in Charlotte, NC!!!

COMING SOON!
This home will be available for showing on July 25th!

Townhome within walking distance to Blakeney shops and restaurants. Open floorplan with hardwoods throughout the main level. Amazing enlarged back patio for all your entertaining needs! Granite kitchen with stainless appliances and a double oven. Private end unit that backs up to a beautiful treed backyard.

(Furniture is not included with the property)

Professionally managed by SRP Management.
Apply at www.srpmanagement.net.
Application fee is non refundable.
Details, Inquiries, and Showing Instructions- Text Us at 704-868-4065!

Pets considered, if approved it is a $350 non refundable pet fee & extra $15/month for pet rent.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,750, Application Fee: $69, Security Deposit: $1,750, Available Now
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10232 Blakeney Preserve Drive have any available units?
10232 Blakeney Preserve Drive has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 10232 Blakeney Preserve Drive have?
Some of 10232 Blakeney Preserve Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10232 Blakeney Preserve Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10232 Blakeney Preserve Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10232 Blakeney Preserve Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 10232 Blakeney Preserve Drive is pet friendly.
Does 10232 Blakeney Preserve Drive offer parking?
No, 10232 Blakeney Preserve Drive does not offer parking.
Does 10232 Blakeney Preserve Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10232 Blakeney Preserve Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10232 Blakeney Preserve Drive have a pool?
No, 10232 Blakeney Preserve Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10232 Blakeney Preserve Drive have accessible units?
No, 10232 Blakeney Preserve Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10232 Blakeney Preserve Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 10232 Blakeney Preserve Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
