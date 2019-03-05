All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 10231 Ridgewell Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
10231 Ridgewell Court
Last updated June 4 2020 at 2:00 PM

10231 Ridgewell Court

10231 Ridgewell Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

10231 Ridgewell Court, Charlotte, NC 28215
Silverwood

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Your authentic lifestyle deserves an extraordinary setting, a place where you can indulge your interests and cultivate your story. Discover the space that speaks to you at this newly revitalized home. Fresh interiors with neutral paint colors, a kitchen that comes equipped with an appliance package and a lovely layout to provide the ideal ambiance for your life. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com! Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate broker in this market.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10231 Ridgewell Court have any available units?
10231 Ridgewell Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 10231 Ridgewell Court currently offering any rent specials?
10231 Ridgewell Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10231 Ridgewell Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 10231 Ridgewell Court is pet friendly.
Does 10231 Ridgewell Court offer parking?
No, 10231 Ridgewell Court does not offer parking.
Does 10231 Ridgewell Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10231 Ridgewell Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10231 Ridgewell Court have a pool?
No, 10231 Ridgewell Court does not have a pool.
Does 10231 Ridgewell Court have accessible units?
No, 10231 Ridgewell Court does not have accessible units.
Does 10231 Ridgewell Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 10231 Ridgewell Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10231 Ridgewell Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 10231 Ridgewell Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

511 Queens
511 Queens Road
Charlotte, NC 28207
Radbourne Lake Apartments
3209 Westbury Lake Dr
Charlotte, NC 28269
Halton Park
17701 Halton Park Dr
Charlotte, NC 28262
Barrington Place
2410 Allerton Way
Charlotte, NC 28213
Presley Uptown
900 E Stonewall St
Charlotte, NC 28204
Ansley Falls Apartments
6310 Ansley Falls Dr
Charlotte, NC 28217
Arwen Vista
11505 Masterton Rd
Charlotte, NC 28262
Timbercreek
1100 Falls Creek Ln
Charlotte, NC 28209

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte