Charlotte, NC
10212 Rose Meadow Lane
Last updated May 1 2019 at 2:42 AM

10212 Rose Meadow Lane

10212 Rose Meadow Lane · No Longer Available
Charlotte
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Parking
2 Bedrooms
Location

10212 Rose Meadow Lane, Charlotte, NC 28277
Raintree

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
furnished
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Updated pictures will be available when property is ready for move in. Property does not come furnished.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10212 Rose Meadow Lane have any available units?
10212 Rose Meadow Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 10212 Rose Meadow Lane have?
Some of 10212 Rose Meadow Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10212 Rose Meadow Lane currently offering any rent specials?
10212 Rose Meadow Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10212 Rose Meadow Lane pet-friendly?
No, 10212 Rose Meadow Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 10212 Rose Meadow Lane offer parking?
No, 10212 Rose Meadow Lane does not offer parking.
Does 10212 Rose Meadow Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10212 Rose Meadow Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10212 Rose Meadow Lane have a pool?
No, 10212 Rose Meadow Lane does not have a pool.
Does 10212 Rose Meadow Lane have accessible units?
No, 10212 Rose Meadow Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 10212 Rose Meadow Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10212 Rose Meadow Lane has units with dishwashers.
