Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 10212 Rose Meadow Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
10212 Rose Meadow Lane
Last updated May 1 2019 at 2:42 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
10212 Rose Meadow Lane
10212 Rose Meadow Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
10212 Rose Meadow Lane, Charlotte, NC 28277
Raintree
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
furnished
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Updated pictures will be available when property is ready for move in. Property does not come furnished.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Furnished Details:
Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10212 Rose Meadow Lane have any available units?
10212 Rose Meadow Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
What amenities does 10212 Rose Meadow Lane have?
Some of 10212 Rose Meadow Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 10212 Rose Meadow Lane currently offering any rent specials?
10212 Rose Meadow Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10212 Rose Meadow Lane pet-friendly?
No, 10212 Rose Meadow Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Charlotte
.
Does 10212 Rose Meadow Lane offer parking?
No, 10212 Rose Meadow Lane does not offer parking.
Does 10212 Rose Meadow Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10212 Rose Meadow Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10212 Rose Meadow Lane have a pool?
No, 10212 Rose Meadow Lane does not have a pool.
Does 10212 Rose Meadow Lane have accessible units?
No, 10212 Rose Meadow Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 10212 Rose Meadow Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10212 Rose Meadow Lane has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Abbey
1415 Abbey Pl
Charlotte, NC 28209
Pavilion at UC
10425 Wheatside Dr
Charlotte, NC 28262
Galleria Village
1616 Galleria Club Ln
Charlotte, NC 28270
Hawthorne at the Greene
13625 Haven Ridge Ln
Charlotte, NC 28215
Landings at Greenbrooke Apartments
10015 Parthenon Court
Charlotte, NC 28262
Delta Crossing
6000 Delta Crossing Ln
Charlotte, NC 28212
Camden South End
1205 S Tryon St
Charlotte, NC 28203
Parkside at South Tryon
605 Candler Ln
Charlotte, NC 28217
Similar Pages
Charlotte 1 Bedrooms
Charlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly Apartments
Charlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Winston-Salem, NC
Concord, NC
Rock Hill, SC
Huntersville, NC
Gastonia, NC
Mooresville, NC
Cornelius, NC
Matthews, NC
Hickory, NC
Fort Mill, SC
Statesville, NC
Indian Trail, NC
Nearby Neighborhoods
Prosperity Church Road
Ballantyne West
East Forest
University City North
Wedgewood
Provincetowne
Hidden Valley
Olde Whitehall
Apartments Near Colleges
Central Piedmont Community College
Johnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at Charlotte
Queens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte