patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet fireplace granite counters patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities bocce court parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

10209 Elizabeth Crest Lane Available 06/17/19 Prestigious 6 Bedroom 4.5 Bathroom home in Ardrey Crest neighborhood! - Beautiful 6 bedroom 4.5 bathroom home in family friendly South Charlotte community. Gourmet kitchen, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and backsplash. Master suite dual vanities, garden tub and tile shower. Gas log fireplace, office room, bonus room, 2 car garage & concrete patio. Hardwood, tile & carpet. Community pool, walking trail and labyrinth park!!



Directions from the Fort Mill Office: Right on W. Highway 160 towards I-77, Take I-77 North toward Charlotte, Continue on I-77 N. take I-485 Outer to US-521 S/Johnston Rd in Charlotte, Take exit 61 from I-485 Outer, Continue on Johnston Rd, take a Left on Marvin Rd, Take a Left on Wade Ardrey Rd, Take a Right on Ardry Crest Rd, Take a Left on Chamberline Rd., Take a Right on Elizabeth Crest Ln. Destination is on the Left side of the Road.



Directions from the Rock Hill Office: Right on Ebenezer Rd, Follow Cherry Rd to US-21 Business/Spratt St, Follow US-21 Business/Spratt St to Main St in Fort Mill, Take SC-160 E to Charlotte Hwy, Take a Left on Charlotte Hwy, Take a Right on Ardrey Kell Rd, Take Right on Marvin Rd, Take a Left on Wade Ardrey Rd, Take a Right on Ardry Crest Rd, Take a Left on Chamberline Rd., Take a Right on Elizabeth Crest Ln. Destination is on the Left side of the Road.



Lease Terms: One Year.



Pet Policy: Pets are negotiable for this property, cats and small dogs (30 lbs or less). When your application has been approved, we can contact the homeowner to seek approval for your pet. Pet Fee is non-refundable $250.00 per pet and $10.00 pet rent per pet is required.



Viewing the property: You may contact our Fort Mill Office at (803) 835-1974 to schedule an occupied viewing, accompanied by a Property Manager, until the unit is vacated.



When the property becomes vacant, you can come to our office and pick up the key. We check out keys between the hours of 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. You are required to leave a credit/debit card or $20.00 in exchange for the key while you have it out of the office.



Office Hours: Monday - Friday 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.



***This information is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed.***



