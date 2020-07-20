All apartments in Charlotte
10209 Elizabeth Crest Lane
Last updated May 22 2019 at 10:24 AM

10209 Elizabeth Crest Lane

10209 Elizabeth Crest Lane · No Longer Available
Location

10209 Elizabeth Crest Lane, Charlotte, NC 28277
Provincetowne

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bocce court
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
10209 Elizabeth Crest Lane Available 06/17/19 Prestigious 6 Bedroom 4.5 Bathroom home in Ardrey Crest neighborhood! - Beautiful 6 bedroom 4.5 bathroom home in family friendly South Charlotte community. Gourmet kitchen, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and backsplash. Master suite dual vanities, garden tub and tile shower. Gas log fireplace, office room, bonus room, 2 car garage & concrete patio. Hardwood, tile & carpet. Community pool, walking trail and labyrinth park!!

Directions from the Fort Mill Office: Right on W. Highway 160 towards I-77, Take I-77 North toward Charlotte, Continue on I-77 N. take I-485 Outer to US-521 S/Johnston Rd in Charlotte, Take exit 61 from I-485 Outer, Continue on Johnston Rd, take a Left on Marvin Rd, Take a Left on Wade Ardrey Rd, Take a Right on Ardry Crest Rd, Take a Left on Chamberline Rd., Take a Right on Elizabeth Crest Ln. Destination is on the Left side of the Road.

Directions from the Rock Hill Office: Right on Ebenezer Rd, Follow Cherry Rd to US-21 Business/Spratt St, Follow US-21 Business/Spratt St to Main St in Fort Mill, Take SC-160 E to Charlotte Hwy, Take a Left on Charlotte Hwy, Take a Right on Ardrey Kell Rd, Take Right on Marvin Rd, Take a Left on Wade Ardrey Rd, Take a Right on Ardry Crest Rd, Take a Left on Chamberline Rd., Take a Right on Elizabeth Crest Ln. Destination is on the Left side of the Road.

Lease Terms: One Year.

Pet Policy: Pets are negotiable for this property, cats and small dogs (30 lbs or less). When your application has been approved, we can contact the homeowner to seek approval for your pet. Pet Fee is non-refundable $250.00 per pet and $10.00 pet rent per pet is required.

Viewing the property: You may contact our Fort Mill Office at (803) 835-1974 to schedule an occupied viewing, accompanied by a Property Manager, until the unit is vacated.

When the property becomes vacant, you can come to our office and pick up the key. We check out keys between the hours of 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. You are required to leave a credit/debit card or $20.00 in exchange for the key while you have it out of the office.

Office Hours: Monday - Friday 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

***This information is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed.***

(RLNE2956594)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10209 Elizabeth Crest Lane have any available units?
10209 Elizabeth Crest Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 10209 Elizabeth Crest Lane have?
Some of 10209 Elizabeth Crest Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10209 Elizabeth Crest Lane currently offering any rent specials?
10209 Elizabeth Crest Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10209 Elizabeth Crest Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 10209 Elizabeth Crest Lane is pet friendly.
Does 10209 Elizabeth Crest Lane offer parking?
Yes, 10209 Elizabeth Crest Lane offers parking.
Does 10209 Elizabeth Crest Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10209 Elizabeth Crest Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10209 Elizabeth Crest Lane have a pool?
Yes, 10209 Elizabeth Crest Lane has a pool.
Does 10209 Elizabeth Crest Lane have accessible units?
No, 10209 Elizabeth Crest Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 10209 Elizabeth Crest Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 10209 Elizabeth Crest Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
