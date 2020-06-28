Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 1017 Justice Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
1017 Justice Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 7
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1017 Justice Avenue
1017 Justice Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
1017 Justice Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28206
Druid Hills North
Amenities
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Newly renovated home with Granite countertops, tile in kitchen and bathroom, new floors throughout, new vanity, lights, and paint. Fabulous location! Must see! Hurry!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1017 Justice Avenue have any available units?
1017 Justice Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1017 Justice Avenue have?
Some of 1017 Justice Avenue's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1017 Justice Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1017 Justice Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1017 Justice Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1017 Justice Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Charlotte
.
Does 1017 Justice Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1017 Justice Avenue offers parking.
Does 1017 Justice Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1017 Justice Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1017 Justice Avenue have a pool?
No, 1017 Justice Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1017 Justice Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1017 Justice Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1017 Justice Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1017 Justice Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Madison Southpark Apartment Homes
4605 Colony Rd
Charlotte, NC 28226
The Abbey
1415 Abbey Pl
Charlotte, NC 28209
Bridges at Quail Hollow
7561 Quail Meadow Ln
Charlotte, NC 28210
1010 Dilworth
1010 Kenilworth Ave
Charlotte, NC 28204
30Six NoDa
424 E 36th St
Charlotte, NC 28205
The Madison
7815 Calibre Crossing Dr
Charlotte, NC 28227
W Flats
7200 Wallace Rd
Charlotte, NC 28212
Tyvola Centre
625 Cameron Walk Ct
Charlotte, NC 28217
Similar Pages
Charlotte 1 Bedrooms
Charlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly Apartments
Charlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Winston-Salem, NC
Concord, NC
Rock Hill, SC
Huntersville, NC
Gastonia, NC
Mooresville, NC
Cornelius, NC
Matthews, NC
Hickory, NC
Fort Mill, SC
Statesville, NC
Indian Trail, NC
Nearby Neighborhoods
Prosperity Church Road
Ballantyne West
East Forest
University City North
Wedgewood
Provincetowne
Hidden Valley
Olde Whitehall
Apartments Near Colleges
Central Piedmont Community College
Johnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at Charlotte
Queens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte