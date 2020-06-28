All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1017 Justice Avenue

1017 Justice Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1017 Justice Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28206
Druid Hills North

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Newly renovated home with Granite countertops, tile in kitchen and bathroom, new floors throughout, new vanity, lights, and paint. Fabulous location! Must see! Hurry!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1017 Justice Avenue have any available units?
1017 Justice Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1017 Justice Avenue have?
Some of 1017 Justice Avenue's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1017 Justice Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1017 Justice Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1017 Justice Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1017 Justice Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 1017 Justice Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1017 Justice Avenue offers parking.
Does 1017 Justice Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1017 Justice Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1017 Justice Avenue have a pool?
No, 1017 Justice Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1017 Justice Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1017 Justice Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1017 Justice Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1017 Justice Avenue has units with dishwashers.
