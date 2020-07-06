Rent Calculator
1016 Harrill Street
1016 Harrill St
·
No Longer Available
Location
1016 Harrill St, Charlotte, NC 28205
Belmont
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1016 Harrill Street have any available units?
1016 Harrill Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
Is 1016 Harrill Street currently offering any rent specials?
1016 Harrill Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1016 Harrill Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1016 Harrill Street is pet friendly.
Does 1016 Harrill Street offer parking?
No, 1016 Harrill Street does not offer parking.
Does 1016 Harrill Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1016 Harrill Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1016 Harrill Street have a pool?
No, 1016 Harrill Street does not have a pool.
Does 1016 Harrill Street have accessible units?
No, 1016 Harrill Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1016 Harrill Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1016 Harrill Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1016 Harrill Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1016 Harrill Street does not have units with air conditioning.
