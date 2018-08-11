1015 Jefferson Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities fire pit hot tub

One story modern home with great space, inside and out! Backyard consists of various sheds, hot tub, shower, fire pit. Garden in the front yard. Modern upgrades are paired with original character of the home. Ideal location to Southpark, Cotswold and various other restaurants and shopping. Fireplaces may not be available for use. No repairs will be made to the washer and dryer. Please note, renters insurance is required. Hundreds of Executive Rentals at www.trlawing.com. To apply, please visit www.trlawing.com.