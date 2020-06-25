All apartments in Charlotte
10131 Ballyclare Court
Last updated April 14 2019 at 1:34 AM

10131 Ballyclare Court

10131 Ballyclare Court · No Longer Available
Location

10131 Ballyclare Court, Charlotte, NC 28213
Newell

Amenities

fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
2 story end unit townhome with desirable master bedroom down floor plan! Vaulted ceilings in living and loft. Gas fireplace in living room.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10131 Ballyclare Court have any available units?
10131 Ballyclare Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 10131 Ballyclare Court currently offering any rent specials?
10131 Ballyclare Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10131 Ballyclare Court pet-friendly?
No, 10131 Ballyclare Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 10131 Ballyclare Court offer parking?
No, 10131 Ballyclare Court does not offer parking.
Does 10131 Ballyclare Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10131 Ballyclare Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10131 Ballyclare Court have a pool?
No, 10131 Ballyclare Court does not have a pool.
Does 10131 Ballyclare Court have accessible units?
No, 10131 Ballyclare Court does not have accessible units.
Does 10131 Ballyclare Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 10131 Ballyclare Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10131 Ballyclare Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 10131 Ballyclare Court does not have units with air conditioning.
