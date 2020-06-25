Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 10131 Ballyclare Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
10131 Ballyclare Court
Last updated April 14 2019 at 1:34 AM
1 of 18
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
10131 Ballyclare Court
10131 Ballyclare Court
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Newell
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
10131 Ballyclare Court, Charlotte, NC 28213
Newell
Amenities
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
2 story end unit townhome with desirable master bedroom down floor plan! Vaulted ceilings in living and loft. Gas fireplace in living room.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10131 Ballyclare Court have any available units?
10131 Ballyclare Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
Is 10131 Ballyclare Court currently offering any rent specials?
10131 Ballyclare Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10131 Ballyclare Court pet-friendly?
No, 10131 Ballyclare Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Charlotte
.
Does 10131 Ballyclare Court offer parking?
No, 10131 Ballyclare Court does not offer parking.
Does 10131 Ballyclare Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10131 Ballyclare Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10131 Ballyclare Court have a pool?
No, 10131 Ballyclare Court does not have a pool.
Does 10131 Ballyclare Court have accessible units?
No, 10131 Ballyclare Court does not have accessible units.
Does 10131 Ballyclare Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 10131 Ballyclare Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10131 Ballyclare Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 10131 Ballyclare Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Sycamore at Tyvola
707 Sycamore Centre Drive
Charlotte, NC 28217
Centric Gateway
1010 W Trade St
Charlotte, NC 28202
Mercury Noda
3310 N Davidson St
Charlotte, NC 28205
Cedar Flats
225 N Cedar St
Charlotte, NC 28202
5115 Park Place
5115 Park Rd
Charlotte, NC 28209
Mezzo1
130 Sharon Ct
Charlotte, NC 28211
Thornberry
9920 Brickleberry Lane
Charlotte, NC 28262
Morehead West Luxury Apartments
2024 Millerton Ave
Charlotte, NC 28208
Similar Pages
Charlotte 1 Bedrooms
Charlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly Apartments
Charlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Winston-Salem, NC
Concord, NC
Rock Hill, SC
Huntersville, NC
Gastonia, NC
Mooresville, NC
Cornelius, NC
Matthews, NC
Hickory, NC
Fort Mill, SC
Statesville, NC
Indian Trail, NC
Nearby Neighborhoods
Prosperity Church Road
Ballantyne West
East Forest
University City North
Wedgewood
Provincetowne
Hidden Valley
Olde Whitehall
Apartments Near Colleges
Central Piedmont Community College
Johnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at Charlotte
Queens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte