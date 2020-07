Amenities

granite counters garage pool

All the bells and whistles have been pulled for construction of this house! Lovely two story townhouse, walking distance to Ardrey Kell High school and junior schools. Unit consists of 3 bedrooms, and 2.5 bathrooms. Recess lighting and hardwood throughout! Enjoy a spacious granite kitchen with 42" cabinets and deep sinks. Enjoy SS appliances and owner has down an immaculate job maintaining this property. This one won't last long! Backs up to private woods.