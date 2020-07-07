Rent Calculator
1012 E 36 Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 7
1012 E 36 Street
1012 E 36th St
·
No Longer Available
Location
1012 E 36th St, Charlotte, NC 28205
North Charlotte
Amenities
all utils included
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
1 bedroom, 1 bath apartment in NODA with all utilities included. New kitchen cabinets and floor, painted
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1012 E 36 Street have any available units?
1012 E 36 Street doesn't have any available units at this time.
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Charlotte Rent Report
.
Is 1012 E 36 Street currently offering any rent specials?
1012 E 36 Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1012 E 36 Street pet-friendly?
No, 1012 E 36 Street is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Charlotte
.
Does 1012 E 36 Street offer parking?
No, 1012 E 36 Street does not offer parking.
Does 1012 E 36 Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1012 E 36 Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1012 E 36 Street have a pool?
No, 1012 E 36 Street does not have a pool.
Does 1012 E 36 Street have accessible units?
No, 1012 E 36 Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1012 E 36 Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1012 E 36 Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1012 E 36 Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1012 E 36 Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
