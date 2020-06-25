1012 Broadmoor Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Great location in desirable neighborhood!! Close to Park Road Shopping Center, South Blvd, and the Light Rail! This brick, ranch house has a very spacious living room with hardwood floors, large windows and a fire place. Kitchen has ample counter top space, appliances, and a charming breakfast nook. This house has two bedrooms with large closet space and a third bedroom/ office/ den area. Sun room off the back of house perfect for entertaining. Fenced in back yard. Detached garage for extra storage space!

Tenant pays all utilities and lawn maintenance. Rent $1,400, Security Deposit $1,400, $40 application fee per adult.

Please CALL Simpson Properties to schedule a time to view(704)365-9222

NC Real Estate Broker

This spacious brick ranch is located in the popular Madison Park neighborhood and is close to the Montford area restaurants and bars, Southend, the light rail station and is also and easy commute Uptown. In addition to large rooms with plentiful closet space, this home features built-ins and a fireplace in the living room, kitchen with appliances(including w/d) and a cute dining nook with table and padded bench seating. There is also a large sunroom overlooking a spacious and fenced backyard.



Call Simpson Properties for showings (704)365-9222