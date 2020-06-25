All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 1012 Broadmoor Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
1012 Broadmoor Drive
Last updated January 30 2020 at 12:14 AM

1012 Broadmoor Drive

1012 Broadmoor Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Ashbrook - Clawson Village
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1012 Broadmoor Drive, Charlotte, NC 28209
Ashbrook - Clawson Village

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Great location in desirable neighborhood!! Close to Park Road Shopping Center, South Blvd, and the Light Rail! This brick, ranch house has a very spacious living room with hardwood floors, large windows and a fire place. Kitchen has ample counter top space, appliances, and a charming breakfast nook. This house has two bedrooms with large closet space and a third bedroom/ office/ den area. Sun room off the back of house perfect for entertaining. Fenced in back yard. Detached garage for extra storage space!
Tenant pays all utilities and lawn maintenance. Rent $1,400, Security Deposit $1,400, $40 application fee per adult.
Please CALL Simpson Properties to schedule a time to view(704)365-9222
NC Real Estate Broker
This spacious brick ranch is located in the popular Madison Park neighborhood and is close to the Montford area restaurants and bars, Southend, the light rail station and is also and easy commute Uptown. In addition to large rooms with plentiful closet space, this home features built-ins and a fireplace in the living room, kitchen with appliances(including w/d) and a cute dining nook with table and padded bench seating. There is also a large sunroom overlooking a spacious and fenced backyard.

Call Simpson Properties for showings (704)365-9222

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1012 Broadmoor Drive have any available units?
1012 Broadmoor Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1012 Broadmoor Drive have?
Some of 1012 Broadmoor Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1012 Broadmoor Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1012 Broadmoor Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1012 Broadmoor Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1012 Broadmoor Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 1012 Broadmoor Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1012 Broadmoor Drive offers parking.
Does 1012 Broadmoor Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1012 Broadmoor Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1012 Broadmoor Drive have a pool?
No, 1012 Broadmoor Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1012 Broadmoor Drive have accessible units?
No, 1012 Broadmoor Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1012 Broadmoor Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1012 Broadmoor Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Belle Haven Apartment Homes
9005 Post Canyon Ln
Charlotte, NC 28213
Wendover Gardens
2347 Eastway Drive
Charlotte, NC 28205
The Julien
2142 Commonwealth Ave
Charlotte, NC 28205
Presley Uptown
900 E Stonewall St
Charlotte, NC 28204
Crest at Greylyn
9415 Lucy Jane Ln
Charlotte, NC 28270
Metro 808
808 Hawthorne Ln
Charlotte, NC 28204
Wildwood
1022 Forest Oak Dr
Charlotte, NC 28209
V & Three
5025 Wembley Central Ln
Charlotte, NC 28213

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte