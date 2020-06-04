All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 1012 Balsam Terrace.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
1012 Balsam Terrace
Last updated May 14 2020 at 11:45 AM

1012 Balsam Terrace

1012 Balsam Terrace · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1012 Balsam Terrace, Charlotte, NC 28214
Coulwood West

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 2,160 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come, first-served basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicants first months rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit the full security

(RLNE5764388)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1012 Balsam Terrace have any available units?
1012 Balsam Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1012 Balsam Terrace have?
Some of 1012 Balsam Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1012 Balsam Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
1012 Balsam Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1012 Balsam Terrace pet-friendly?
No, 1012 Balsam Terrace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 1012 Balsam Terrace offer parking?
No, 1012 Balsam Terrace does not offer parking.
Does 1012 Balsam Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1012 Balsam Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1012 Balsam Terrace have a pool?
Yes, 1012 Balsam Terrace has a pool.
Does 1012 Balsam Terrace have accessible units?
No, 1012 Balsam Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 1012 Balsam Terrace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1012 Balsam Terrace has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Park 2300
2300 Village Lake Dr
Charlotte, NC 28212
Elizabeth Flats on 7th at Hawthorne
1721 East 7th Street
Charlotte, NC 28204
The Avant at Steele Creek
13212 Winter Hazel Rd
Charlotte, NC 28278
Lantower Waverly
6101 Ardrey Kell Road
Charlotte, NC 28277
Berkeley Place
500 Solano Dr
Charlotte, NC 28262
Uptown 550 on Stonewall
550 Stonewall Street
Charlotte, NC 28202
Southpark Commons Apartment Homes
4401 Hampton Ridge Dr
Charlotte, NC 28210
Element SouthPark
4425 Sharon Road
Charlotte, NC 28211

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte