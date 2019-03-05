Rent Calculator
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
1010 Queens Road
Last updated June 3 2020 at 6:32 AM
1010 Queens Road
1010 Queens Road
·
No Longer Available
Location
1010 Queens Road, Charlotte, NC 28207
Myers Park
Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
oven
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1010 Queens Road have any available units?
1010 Queens Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
Is 1010 Queens Road currently offering any rent specials?
1010 Queens Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1010 Queens Road pet-friendly?
No, 1010 Queens Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Charlotte
.
Does 1010 Queens Road offer parking?
No, 1010 Queens Road does not offer parking.
Does 1010 Queens Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1010 Queens Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1010 Queens Road have a pool?
No, 1010 Queens Road does not have a pool.
Does 1010 Queens Road have accessible units?
No, 1010 Queens Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1010 Queens Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1010 Queens Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 1010 Queens Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 1010 Queens Road does not have units with air conditioning.
