101 Wonderwood Drive
Last updated May 24 2019 at 9:24 AM
101 Wonderwood Drive
101 Wonderwood Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
101 Wonderwood Drive, Charlotte, NC 28211
Sherwood Forest
Amenities
w/d hookup
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
- Great location! Minutes from Uptown, South Park and Cotswold.
(RLNE4743276)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 101 Wonderwood Drive have any available units?
101 Wonderwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
What amenities does 101 Wonderwood Drive have?
Some of 101 Wonderwood Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 101 Wonderwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
101 Wonderwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 101 Wonderwood Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 101 Wonderwood Drive is pet friendly.
Does 101 Wonderwood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 101 Wonderwood Drive offers parking.
Does 101 Wonderwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 101 Wonderwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 101 Wonderwood Drive have a pool?
No, 101 Wonderwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 101 Wonderwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 101 Wonderwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 101 Wonderwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 101 Wonderwood Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
