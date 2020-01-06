All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 101 Chattaroy Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
101 Chattaroy Drive
Last updated July 1 2019 at 6:34 PM

101 Chattaroy Drive

101 Chattaroy Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

101 Chattaroy Drive, Charlotte, NC 28214
Coulwood West

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Apply online at www.msrenewal.com! Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate broker in this market.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 101 Chattaroy Drive have any available units?
101 Chattaroy Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 101 Chattaroy Drive currently offering any rent specials?
101 Chattaroy Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 101 Chattaroy Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 101 Chattaroy Drive is pet friendly.
Does 101 Chattaroy Drive offer parking?
No, 101 Chattaroy Drive does not offer parking.
Does 101 Chattaroy Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 101 Chattaroy Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 101 Chattaroy Drive have a pool?
No, 101 Chattaroy Drive does not have a pool.
Does 101 Chattaroy Drive have accessible units?
No, 101 Chattaroy Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 101 Chattaroy Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 101 Chattaroy Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 101 Chattaroy Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 101 Chattaroy Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Worthington LUXURY Apartments
1526 Flat River Dr
Charlotte, NC 28262
Reserve at Waterford Lakes
8725 Kody Marie Ct
Charlotte, NC 28210
Legacy Ballantyne
9200 Otter Creek Dr
Charlotte, NC 28277
The Gibson
1000 Central Ave
Charlotte, NC 28204
Lennox SouthPark
4905 Ashley Park Ln
Charlotte, NC 28210
Landings at Greenbrooke Apartments
10015 Parthenon Court
Charlotte, NC 28262
Delta Crossing
6000 Delta Crossing Ln
Charlotte, NC 28212
Cameron South Park
6316 Cameron Forest Ln
Charlotte, NC 28210

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte