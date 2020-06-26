1007 Wishing Well Lane, Charlotte, NC 28270 Sardis Woods
Amenities
w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Property Amenities
Great house with sunroom! - Great home with great charm and a clean feel. This home is move in ready and is waiting your personal touch to compliment the existing upgrades. Enjoy the location and sunroom for a great price!
No Pets Allowed
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1007 Wishing Well Lane have any available units?
1007 Wishing Well Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1007 Wishing Well Lane have?
Some of 1007 Wishing Well Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1007 Wishing Well Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1007 Wishing Well Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.