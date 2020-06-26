All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated July 4 2019 at 10:13 AM

1007 Wishing Well Lane

Location

1007 Wishing Well Lane, Charlotte, NC 28270
Sardis Woods

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Great house with sunroom! - Great home with great charm and a clean feel. This home is move in ready and is waiting your personal touch to compliment the existing upgrades. Enjoy the location and sunroom for a great price!

No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1007 Wishing Well Lane have any available units?
1007 Wishing Well Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1007 Wishing Well Lane have?
Some of 1007 Wishing Well Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1007 Wishing Well Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1007 Wishing Well Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1007 Wishing Well Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1007 Wishing Well Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 1007 Wishing Well Lane offer parking?
No, 1007 Wishing Well Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1007 Wishing Well Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1007 Wishing Well Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1007 Wishing Well Lane have a pool?
No, 1007 Wishing Well Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1007 Wishing Well Lane have accessible units?
No, 1007 Wishing Well Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1007 Wishing Well Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1007 Wishing Well Lane has units with dishwashers.
