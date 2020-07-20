10032 Pergola View Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Townhome in University Heights, 2-Story with 2-Master Bedroom Suites with Bathrooms, perfect for roommates. Carpet and Wood Laminate Floors, Stainless Steel Appliances, Backyard patio with privacy hedge and storage closet.



Community Courtyard with benches, fountain and gazebo



Rent includes Community Pool, 2 Reserved Parking Spaces in front of the unit, Water, Sewer, Garbage and Landscaping.



Easy Access to I-485 exit 33 and US 49 West.



Note: The Current Tenant Just Moved Out (April 20th), The Townhouse will be Professionally Cleaned with some New Paint Prior to a New Tenant Move-In, work to be complete Prior to New Tenant Move-In.

