All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 10032 Pergola View Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
10032 Pergola View Court
Last updated May 14 2019 at 8:54 PM

10032 Pergola View Court

10032 Pergola View Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Newell
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

10032 Pergola View Court, Charlotte, NC 28213
Newell

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Townhome in University Heights, 2-Story with 2-Master Bedroom Suites with Bathrooms, perfect for roommates. Carpet and Wood Laminate Floors, Stainless Steel Appliances, Backyard patio with privacy hedge and storage closet.

Community Courtyard with benches, fountain and gazebo

Rent includes Community Pool, 2 Reserved Parking Spaces in front of the unit, Water, Sewer, Garbage and Landscaping.

Easy Access to I-485 exit 33 and US 49 West.

Note: The Current Tenant Just Moved Out (April 20th), The Townhouse will be Professionally Cleaned with some New Paint Prior to a New Tenant Move-In, work to be complete Prior to New Tenant Move-In.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10032 Pergola View Court have any available units?
10032 Pergola View Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 10032 Pergola View Court have?
Some of 10032 Pergola View Court's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10032 Pergola View Court currently offering any rent specials?
10032 Pergola View Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10032 Pergola View Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 10032 Pergola View Court is pet friendly.
Does 10032 Pergola View Court offer parking?
Yes, 10032 Pergola View Court offers parking.
Does 10032 Pergola View Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10032 Pergola View Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10032 Pergola View Court have a pool?
Yes, 10032 Pergola View Court has a pool.
Does 10032 Pergola View Court have accessible units?
No, 10032 Pergola View Court does not have accessible units.
Does 10032 Pergola View Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 10032 Pergola View Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Flats at Ballantyne
9550 Community Commons Lane
Charlotte, NC 28277
Addison Park Apartments
6225 Hackberry Creek Trl
Charlotte, NC 28269
Camden Grandview
309 E Morehead St
Charlotte, NC 28202
Cielo
4943 Park Rd
Charlotte, NC 28209
SkyHouse Uptown
640 N Church St
Charlotte, NC 28202
Landings at Greenbrooke Apartments
10015 Parthenon Court
Charlotte, NC 28262
Preserve at Mountain Island Lake
10410 Cooks Way Drive
Charlotte, NC 28216
The Madison
7815 Calibre Crossing Dr
Charlotte, NC 28227

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCGastonia, NC
Huntersville, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte