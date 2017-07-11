All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated June 17 2020 at 12:23 AM

10019 Garrison Watch Avenue

10019 Garrison Watch Ave · (980) 223-5321
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

10019 Garrison Watch Ave, Charlotte, NC 28277
Provincetowne

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,800

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1792 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1920324

Come tour this three bed, two and a half bath home today! This unit has 1792 square feet of space, with amenities including a kitchen with a refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher, stove, hardwood floors, fireplace, central air, ceiling fans, and washer/dryer hookups. With access to an attached garage. Minutes away from I-485. Pet friendly.

Take advantage of our self-showing tour with our Rently app. Click the Schedule a Tour or Check Availability button on this page and you’ll be able to see this home ASAP.

BONUS: Have peace of mind in knowing this property is professionally managed by Great Jones Property Management. With a fully staffed 24/7 tenant support hotline, all of your requests will be addressed immediately and all maintenance repairs are performed by licensed and insured vendors. Rent can be paid in cash, online through our portal system, or by check.

BE AWARE: Scams are operating in this region. Email leasing.charlotte@greatjones.co to contact an official Great Jones representative about this property. Great Jones will never advertise on Craigslist, ask you to wire money, or ask you to keep the key to the home for move in.

This property comes in as-is condition. This property is part of a homeowner’s association, additional fees may apply. This property does not accept Section 8 vouchers.
|Amenities: Cats ok,Dogs ok up to 25 lbs
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10019 Garrison Watch Avenue have any available units?
10019 Garrison Watch Avenue has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 10019 Garrison Watch Avenue have?
Some of 10019 Garrison Watch Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10019 Garrison Watch Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
10019 Garrison Watch Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10019 Garrison Watch Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 10019 Garrison Watch Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 10019 Garrison Watch Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 10019 Garrison Watch Avenue does offer parking.
Does 10019 Garrison Watch Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10019 Garrison Watch Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10019 Garrison Watch Avenue have a pool?
No, 10019 Garrison Watch Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 10019 Garrison Watch Avenue have accessible units?
No, 10019 Garrison Watch Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 10019 Garrison Watch Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10019 Garrison Watch Avenue has units with dishwashers.
