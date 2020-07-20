Rent Calculator
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
10009 Highlands Crossing Drive
Last updated December 20 2019 at 6:41 AM
10009 Highlands Crossing Drive
10009 Highlands Crossing Dr
·
10009 Highlands Crossing Dr, Charlotte, NC 28277
Amenities
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great home in the middle of Ballantyne. Close to Audrey Kell high school and Blakney shopping center.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10009 Highlands Crossing Drive have any available units?
10009 Highlands Crossing Drive doesn't have any available units at this time.
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Charlotte Rent Report
.
Is 10009 Highlands Crossing Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10009 Highlands Crossing Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10009 Highlands Crossing Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10009 Highlands Crossing Drive is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Charlotte
.
Does 10009 Highlands Crossing Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10009 Highlands Crossing Drive offers parking.
Does 10009 Highlands Crossing Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10009 Highlands Crossing Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10009 Highlands Crossing Drive have a pool?
No, 10009 Highlands Crossing Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10009 Highlands Crossing Drive have accessible units?
No, 10009 Highlands Crossing Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10009 Highlands Crossing Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 10009 Highlands Crossing Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10009 Highlands Crossing Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 10009 Highlands Crossing Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
