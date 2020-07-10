All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 10007 Northwoods Forest Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
10007 Northwoods Forest Drive
Last updated October 19 2019 at 12:07 PM

10007 Northwoods Forest Drive

10007 Northwoods Forest Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

10007 Northwoods Forest Drive, Charlotte, NC 28214
Coulwood West

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 1,758 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicants first months rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Applicants applying to a ho

(RLNE5225239)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10007 Northwoods Forest Drive have any available units?
10007 Northwoods Forest Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 10007 Northwoods Forest Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10007 Northwoods Forest Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10007 Northwoods Forest Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 10007 Northwoods Forest Drive is pet friendly.
Does 10007 Northwoods Forest Drive offer parking?
No, 10007 Northwoods Forest Drive does not offer parking.
Does 10007 Northwoods Forest Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10007 Northwoods Forest Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10007 Northwoods Forest Drive have a pool?
Yes, 10007 Northwoods Forest Drive has a pool.
Does 10007 Northwoods Forest Drive have accessible units?
No, 10007 Northwoods Forest Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10007 Northwoods Forest Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 10007 Northwoods Forest Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10007 Northwoods Forest Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 10007 Northwoods Forest Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ashford Place
905 Pineville Point Ave
Charlotte, NC 28217
Victoria Park Apartment Homes
4616 Stoney Trace Dr
Charlotte, NC 28227
CityPark View South
1710 Piedmont Hills Pl
Charlotte, NC 28217
Waterford Hills
6219 Waterford Hills Dr
Charlotte, NC 28269
City Park View
1710 Piedmont Hills Pl
Charlotte, NC 28217
Canopy at Baybrook
6609 Reafield Dr
Charlotte, NC 28226
Landings at Greenbrooke Apartments
10015 Parthenon Court
Charlotte, NC 28262
Vista Villa
6309 Montego Dr
Charlotte, NC 28215

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte