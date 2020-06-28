All apartments in Charlotte
Charlotte, NC
10000 Feldbank Drive
10000 Feldbank Drive

10000 Feldbank Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10000 Feldbank Drive, Charlotte, NC 28216
Beatties Ford - Trinity

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
recently renovated
accessible
range
oven
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
Nice home with updated floors and fresh paint! Fenced in backyard! Home has backup generator! Wheel chair ramp in front of home. 2 storage sheds out back. All appliances included! Washer/Dryer, Fridge, Gas Range.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10000 Feldbank Drive have any available units?
10000 Feldbank Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 10000 Feldbank Drive have?
Some of 10000 Feldbank Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10000 Feldbank Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10000 Feldbank Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10000 Feldbank Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10000 Feldbank Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 10000 Feldbank Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10000 Feldbank Drive offers parking.
Does 10000 Feldbank Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10000 Feldbank Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10000 Feldbank Drive have a pool?
No, 10000 Feldbank Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10000 Feldbank Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 10000 Feldbank Drive has accessible units.
Does 10000 Feldbank Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 10000 Feldbank Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
