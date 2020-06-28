10000 Feldbank Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry parking recently renovated accessible range oven

Unit Amenities in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accessible parking

Nice home with updated floors and fresh paint! Fenced in backyard! Home has backup generator! Wheel chair ramp in front of home. 2 storage sheds out back. All appliances included! Washer/Dryer, Fridge, Gas Range.