Last updated April 22 2020 at 10:09 AM

10000 Ballantyne Commons Pkwy

10000 Ballantyne Commons Parkway · No Longer Available
Location

10000 Ballantyne Commons Parkway, Charlotte, NC 28277
Ballantyne East

Amenities

hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Ballantyne Rentals, Great Schools and Communities - Property Id: 236029

- Many rental homes are available in this area that aren't found through other rental sites

- These homes are exclusive through the investment group I represent

- Monthly rents range from around $1800 up to around $3400 and are determined by the area or size of home

- Approval is based on your income

- Minimum requirement is a 1yr lease, 550 credit score, No evictions within last 3 years, No current bankruptcy, Min $60,000 total household yearly income, 2 months rent required for deposit, 30 to 35 day move in times

- Credit less than 550? Ask about FREE credit repair

- Call or Text 704-507-6123 for a FREE list of the available homes

- Kip Moore, Certified Rental Specialist
- 25 years local real estate experience
- Highgarden Real Estate
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/236029
Property Id 236029

(RLNE5613911)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10000 Ballantyne Commons Pkwy have any available units?
10000 Ballantyne Commons Pkwy doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 10000 Ballantyne Commons Pkwy have?
Some of 10000 Ballantyne Commons Pkwy's amenities include hardwood floors, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10000 Ballantyne Commons Pkwy currently offering any rent specials?
10000 Ballantyne Commons Pkwy is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10000 Ballantyne Commons Pkwy pet-friendly?
Yes, 10000 Ballantyne Commons Pkwy is pet friendly.
Does 10000 Ballantyne Commons Pkwy offer parking?
No, 10000 Ballantyne Commons Pkwy does not offer parking.
Does 10000 Ballantyne Commons Pkwy have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10000 Ballantyne Commons Pkwy does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10000 Ballantyne Commons Pkwy have a pool?
No, 10000 Ballantyne Commons Pkwy does not have a pool.
Does 10000 Ballantyne Commons Pkwy have accessible units?
No, 10000 Ballantyne Commons Pkwy does not have accessible units.
Does 10000 Ballantyne Commons Pkwy have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10000 Ballantyne Commons Pkwy has units with dishwashers.

