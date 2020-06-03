Rent Calculator
1000 Watts Drive
1000 Watts Drive
1000 Watts Dr
·
Location
1000 Watts Dr, Charlotte, NC 28216
Oakdale North
Amenities
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
oven
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
NEWLY RENOVATED 2 bedroom and 1 bathroom ranch duplex with new flooring throughout, new interior paint and new kitchen cabinets. Move in ready for immediate occupancy.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1000 Watts Drive have any available units?
1000 Watts Drive doesn't have any available units at this time.
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1000 Watts Drive have?
Some of 1000 Watts Drive's amenities include parking, recently renovated, and ceiling fan.
Amenities section
.
Is 1000 Watts Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1000 Watts Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1000 Watts Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1000 Watts Drive is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Charlotte
.
Does 1000 Watts Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1000 Watts Drive offers parking.
Does 1000 Watts Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1000 Watts Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1000 Watts Drive have a pool?
No, 1000 Watts Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1000 Watts Drive have accessible units?
No, 1000 Watts Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1000 Watts Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1000 Watts Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
