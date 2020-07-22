All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 1000 E Woodlawn Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
1000 E Woodlawn Road
Last updated July 16 2020 at 11:35 PM

1000 E Woodlawn Road

1000 Woodlawn Road · (704) 333-8905 ext. 1
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Madison Park
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1000 Woodlawn Road, Charlotte, NC 28209
Madison Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 104 · Avail. now

$1,850

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1161 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Welcome Home to this elegantly Furnished condo, conveniently located close to everything Uptown, SouthPark and Park Road Shopping Center have to offer. The Preston Flats Condos have secure building apartments with personal access codes. This condo has a split dual master bedroom with many living options as well as a great outdoor living space facing the pool. The condo features many upgrades such as hardwood floors, 42" kitchen cabinets, Black granite counters, ceramic tile in bathrooms, dual vanities, and a whirlpool tub in the primary master bath.
Unit is furnished, a couple of non-essential furniture items in the pictures will not be included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1000 E Woodlawn Road have any available units?
1000 E Woodlawn Road has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1000 E Woodlawn Road have?
Some of 1000 E Woodlawn Road's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1000 E Woodlawn Road currently offering any rent specials?
1000 E Woodlawn Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1000 E Woodlawn Road pet-friendly?
No, 1000 E Woodlawn Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 1000 E Woodlawn Road offer parking?
No, 1000 E Woodlawn Road does not offer parking.
Does 1000 E Woodlawn Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1000 E Woodlawn Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1000 E Woodlawn Road have a pool?
Yes, 1000 E Woodlawn Road has a pool.
Does 1000 E Woodlawn Road have accessible units?
No, 1000 E Woodlawn Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1000 E Woodlawn Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1000 E Woodlawn Road has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 1000 E Woodlawn Road?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Langston
1925 E 7th St
Charlotte, NC 28204
Novel Stonewall Station
400 E Stonewall St
Charlotte, NC 28202
Crest at Greylyn
9415 Lucy Jane Ln
Charlotte, NC 28270
708 Summit
708 S Summit Ave
Charlotte, NC 28208
The Davy
514 E 35th St
Charlotte, NC 28205
Anson at the Lakes
8000 Waterford Lakes Dr
Charlotte, NC 28210
Summit on Central
3143 Central Ave
Charlotte, NC 28205
V & Three
5025 Wembley Central Ln
Charlotte, NC 28213

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 Bedroom ApartmentsCharlotte 2 Bedroom Apartments
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Apartments
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCGastonia, NC
Huntersville, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity