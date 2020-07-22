1000 E Woodlawn Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher furnished granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool

Welcome Home to this elegantly Furnished condo, conveniently located close to everything Uptown, SouthPark and Park Road Shopping Center have to offer. The Preston Flats Condos have secure building apartments with personal access codes. This condo has a split dual master bedroom with many living options as well as a great outdoor living space facing the pool. The condo features many upgrades such as hardwood floors, 42" kitchen cabinets, Black granite counters, ceramic tile in bathrooms, dual vanities, and a whirlpool tub in the primary master bath.

Unit is furnished, a couple of non-essential furniture items in the pictures will not be included.