Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher bathtub ceiling fan ice maker microwave oven refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse coffee bar fire pit 24hr gym pool e-payments bbq/grill bike storage internet access lobby trash valet yoga accessible elevator garage parking business center conference room courtyard internet cafe online portal package receiving

Life at The Elliott blurs the line between indoors and out, with an opportunity to spend every free moment soaking up the nature and the neighborhood. Gather at the outdoor lounge or chill by the resort-style pool. Stay fit or take a leisurely walk with your pooch along leafy trails that wind around the neighborhood. Hit the lobby whiskey bar before heading out for a bite to eat at one of the Blue Hill District’s venues. The Elliott at Blue Hill. Whatever you seek, you can get there from here.