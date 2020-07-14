Amenities
Southern Village Apartments in Chapel Hill, NC truly fits the lifestyle you have earned. Select your home from our various spacious floor plans, each one meeting the highest modern design standards with finishes reminiscent of a custom home. Our Chapel Hill apartments are located in the beautiful community, renowned for its quality of life, excellent schools, and proximity to all that the Triangle area has to offer. Located within the award winning new urbanist community of Southern Village, our Chapel Hill rentals are just footsteps away from fine dining and shopping venues on Market Street, the new Southern Village park and minutes away from major employment bases such as UNC and the RTP, interstate I-40, and the Raleigh-Durham International Airport, your portal to major destinations around the world. At a Blue Ridge community, not only do we build and manage beautiful apartment homes… we Enhance People's Lives. Our elite team of associates does this each and every day by providing customer service that is truly unsurpassed. Every time you come home you should feel like you've arrived. At Southern Village… You will!