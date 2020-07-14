Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry w/d hookup carpet extra storage fireplace microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities car wash area clubhouse 24hr gym parking playground pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly trash valet dog grooming area dog park fire pit hot tub

Southern Village Apartments in Chapel Hill, NC truly fits the lifestyle you have earned. Select your home from our various spacious floor plans, each one meeting the highest modern design standards with finishes reminiscent of a custom home. Our Chapel Hill apartments are located in the beautiful community, renowned for its quality of life, excellent schools, and proximity to all that the Triangle area has to offer. Located within the award winning new urbanist community of Southern Village, our Chapel Hill rentals are just footsteps away from fine dining and shopping venues on Market Street, the new Southern Village park and minutes away from major employment bases such as UNC and the RTP, interstate I-40, and the Raleigh-Durham International Airport, your portal to major destinations around the world. At a Blue Ridge community, not only do we build and manage beautiful apartment homes… we Enhance People's Lives. Our elite team of associates does this each and every day by providing customer service that is truly unsurpassed. Every time you come home you should feel like you've arrived. At Southern Village… You will!