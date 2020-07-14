All apartments in Chapel Hill
Find more places like Southern Village.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chapel Hill, NC
/
Southern Village
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:18 AM

Southern Village

200 Copperline Dr · (919) 759-6748
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chapel Hill
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

200 Copperline Dr, Chapel Hill, NC 27516

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit C302-V · Avail. Oct 7

$1,115

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 856 sqft

Unit C304-L · Avail. now

$1,251

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 856 sqft

Unit B201-L · Avail. now

$1,251

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 856 sqft

See 1+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit K103-C · Avail. Sep 5

$1,395

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1043 sqft

Unit C302-M · Avail. Sep 21

$1,438

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1043 sqft

Unit C304-F · Avail. Aug 1

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1043 sqft

See 6+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit B103-C · Avail. Sep 16

$1,717

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1221 sqft

Unit A103-E · Avail. Aug 8

$1,904

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1221 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Southern Village.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
carpet
extra storage
fireplace
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
car wash area
clubhouse
24hr gym
parking
playground
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
trash valet
dog grooming area
dog park
fire pit
hot tub
Southern Village Apartments in Chapel Hill, NC truly fits the lifestyle you have earned. Select your home from our various spacious floor plans, each one meeting the highest modern design standards with finishes reminiscent of a custom home. Our Chapel Hill apartments are located in the beautiful community, renowned for its quality of life, excellent schools, and proximity to all that the Triangle area has to offer. Located within the award winning new urbanist community of Southern Village, our Chapel Hill rentals are just footsteps away from fine dining and shopping venues on Market Street, the new Southern Village park and minutes away from major employment bases such as UNC and the RTP, interstate I-40, and the Raleigh-Durham International Airport, your portal to major destinations around the world. At a Blue Ridge community, not only do we build and manage beautiful apartment homes&hellip; we Enhance People's Lives. Our elite team of associates does this each and every day by providing customer service that is truly unsurpassed. Every time you come home you should feel like you've arrived. At Southern Village&hellip; You will!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $150 per applicant
Deposit: $500 up to 1 months rent (with approved credit)
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $400 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease.
Storage Details: Patio/balcony storage: included in lease

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Southern Village have any available units?
Southern Village has 15 units available starting at $1,115 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Chapel Hill, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chapel Hill Rent Report.
What amenities does Southern Village have?
Some of Southern Village's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Southern Village currently offering any rent specials?
Southern Village is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Southern Village pet-friendly?
Yes, Southern Village is pet friendly.
Does Southern Village offer parking?
Yes, Southern Village offers parking.
Does Southern Village have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Southern Village offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Southern Village have a pool?
Yes, Southern Village has a pool.
Does Southern Village have accessible units?
No, Southern Village does not have accessible units.
Does Southern Village have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Southern Village has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Southern Village?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Chapel View
2701 Homestead Road
Chapel Hill, NC 27516
The Apartments at Midtown 501
545 Ashley Ct
Chapel Hill, NC 27514
The Morgan at Chapel Hill
100 Spring Meadow Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
Cosgrove Hill
300 Cosgrove Ave
Chapel Hill, NC 27514
The Pointe at Chapel Hill
100 Saluda Ct
Chapel Hill, NC 27514
Shadowood Apartments
110 Piney Mountain Rd
Chapel Hill, NC 27514
Carraway Village
600 Carraway Crossing
Chapel Hill, NC 27516
Environs Lofts at East 54
5000 Environ Way
Chapel Hill, NC 27517

Similar Pages

Chapel Hill 1 BedroomsChapel Hill 2 Bedrooms
Chapel Hill Apartments with ParkingChapel Hill Pet Friendly Places
Chapel Hill Studio ApartmentsOrange County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Raleigh, NCDurham, NCGreensboro, NCFayetteville, NCCary, NCApex, NCMorrisville, NC
Burlington, NCWake Forest, NCCarrboro, NCGarner, NCHolly Springs, NCClayton, NCKnightdale, NC
Spring Lake, NCMebane, NCFuquay-Varina, NCHillsborough, NCAsheboro, NCSouthern Pines, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

University of North Carolina at Chapel HillGuilford College
Fayetteville Technical Community CollegeFayetteville State University
Meredith College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity