Laurel Ridge Apartments

Lease Length: 6, 12, 18 months Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 Per Applicant
Deposit: $300
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $15 per pet
restrictions: Akita, Alaskan Malamute, Chow, Doberman, German Shepherd, Great Dane, Rottweiler, Saint Bernard, Shar Pei, Siberian Husky, Pit Bulls AKA American Staffordshire, Staffordshire Bull Terrier, and any cross breed or related breed.
Parking Details: Surface Lot.