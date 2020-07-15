All apartments in Chapel Hill
Laurel Ridge Apartments
Laurel Ridge Apartments

1100 NC Highway 54 W · (919) 769-6354
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1100 NC Highway 54 W, Chapel Hill, NC 27516

Price and availability

VERIFIED 22 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Laurel Ridge Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
in unit laundry
carpet
oven
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
playground
pool
package receiving
tennis court
volleyball court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
gym
pet friendly
dog park
internet access
Due to COVID-19 precautions, we are open from 10AM-4PM by appointment only until further notice.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6, 12, 18 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 Per Applicant
Deposit: $300
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $15 per pet
restrictions: Akita, Alaskan Malamute, Chow, Doberman, German Shepherd, Great Dane, Rottweiler, Saint Bernard, Shar Pei, Siberian Husky, Pit Bulls AKA American Staffordshire, Staffordshire Bull Terrier, and any cross breed or related breed.
Parking Details: Surface Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Laurel Ridge Apartments have any available units?
Laurel Ridge Apartments doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chapel Hill, NC.
How much is rent in Chapel Hill, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chapel Hill Rent Report.
What amenities does Laurel Ridge Apartments have?
Some of Laurel Ridge Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Laurel Ridge Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Laurel Ridge Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Laurel Ridge Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Laurel Ridge Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Laurel Ridge Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Laurel Ridge Apartments offers parking.
Does Laurel Ridge Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Laurel Ridge Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Laurel Ridge Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Laurel Ridge Apartments has a pool.
Does Laurel Ridge Apartments have accessible units?
No, Laurel Ridge Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Laurel Ridge Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Laurel Ridge Apartments has units with dishwashers.
