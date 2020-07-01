All apartments in Chapel Hill
Last updated July 13 2020 at 12:50 PM

Camden Governors Village

Open Now until 6pm
100 Durant Street · (919) 648-0698
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

100 Durant Street, Chapel Hill, NC 27517

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 311 · Avail. Sep 8

$999

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 779 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 304 · Avail. Sep 5

$1,259

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1080 sqft

Unit 103 · Avail. Sep 26

$1,319

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1080 sqft

Unit 304 · Avail. now

$1,419

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1080 sqft

See 2+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 205 · Avail. Sep 5

$1,309

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1474 sqft

Unit 201 · Avail. Aug 29

$1,309

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1474 sqft

Unit 201 · Avail. Aug 29

$1,329

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1474 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Camden Governors Village.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
car wash area
elevator
24hr gym
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
trash valet
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
alarm system
clubhouse
e-payments
game room
online portal
pool table
We offer live video, self-guided, and team member tour options by Appointment Only. Please call 24 x 7 to schedule. Face-coverings are required when visiting our office. A sophisticated lifestyle complete with personalized service, modern-day conveniences and sought-after amenities can be yours when you come home to Camden Governors Village. Our community is nestled in the prestigious Governors Club area and offers 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes with upgraded details like crown molding, and archways as well as built-in conveniences like cable with HBO, high speed internet and WiFi plus a full-size washer and dryer. Enjoy a relaxing day at our resort-style swimming pool, work up a sweat in our state-of-the-art fitness center and cardio room. With the UNC campus only five miles away, Camden Governors Village residents have convenient access to all of the great shopping, dining and entertainment of Chapel Hill. Please note that all floor plan availability is subject to change. ...

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 5-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50
Move-in Fees: $250
Additional: Technology package (Cable/Internet/HBO) required: $91/month, Valet Living (trash pickup) $31, Renters Insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: N/A
fee: $325 per pet
limit: 3
rent: $15 per pet/month
restrictions: Breed restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Staffordshire Bull Terrier, any mix of the previous breeds, or any other dog or breed deemed aggressive; Weight limit: 100 lbs (combined)
Dogs
limit: 2
Storage Details: Attached 1-car garage: included in townhomes; Detached garage: $125/mon

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Camden Governors Village have any available units?
Camden Governors Village has 9 units available starting at $999 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Chapel Hill, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chapel Hill Rent Report.
What amenities does Camden Governors Village have?
Some of Camden Governors Village's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Camden Governors Village currently offering any rent specials?
Camden Governors Village is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Camden Governors Village pet-friendly?
Yes, Camden Governors Village is pet friendly.
Does Camden Governors Village offer parking?
Yes, Camden Governors Village offers parking.
Does Camden Governors Village have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Camden Governors Village offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Camden Governors Village have a pool?
Yes, Camden Governors Village has a pool.
Does Camden Governors Village have accessible units?
No, Camden Governors Village does not have accessible units.
Does Camden Governors Village have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Camden Governors Village has units with dishwashers.

