Amenities

in unit laundry pool ceiling fan carpet

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan in unit laundry Property Amenities pool

Bike to campus and downtown! Open floor plan includes kitchen, and combined living and dining areas. Ceiling fan in living room. Exit to the area behind the house. Carpet in living room and bedrooms. Kitchen appliances & washer and dryer included. 2 bedrooms on main, 2 bedrooms up. Full bathroom on each level. Sorry, no pets allowed. $15/mo filter fee