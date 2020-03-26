Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished garbage disposal hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse concierge courtyard gym parking garage media room

601 W. Rosemary #705 Available 07/01/20 Urban + Gorgeous + Green - Welcome home to this Chapel Hill Condo! - Available July 2020!



Enjoy an urban, upscale, green lifestyle in this gorgeous, furnished condo within walking or biking distance everything Chapel Hill & Carrboro have to offer! This sustainably-built, 2 bedroom, 2 bath has hardwood floors throughout. Lots of light and modern design await you in the LEED Gold Standard energy-efficient Greenbridge Condominiums. *Unfurnished considered*



Move right in and make yourself at home! The open kitchen with stainless steel appliances flows into a living room featuring floor-to-ceiling windows that open onto a balcony that overlooks a courtyard. Each bedroom has it's own bath and walk-in closet. Washer and dryer are in-unit.



Building amenities include concierge service, assigned garage parking, gym, movie theater, roof-top deck and sky lounge.



Offered for rent by Acorn + Oak Property Management. Email Nicole and Lacey at homes@acorn-oak.com to schedule a tour of this stunning unit today! No students.



Minimum 650 + credit score for approval. Unfortunately no pets are allowed in this unit.



