Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

601 W. Rosemary #705

601 West Rosemary Street · (919) 675-1444 ext. 24
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

601 West Rosemary Street, Chapel Hill, NC 27516
Downtown Chapel Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 601 W. Rosemary #705 · Avail. Jul 1

$2,600

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
concierge
courtyard
gym
parking
garage
media room
601 W. Rosemary #705 Available 07/01/20 Urban + Gorgeous + Green - Welcome home to this Chapel Hill Condo! - Available July 2020!

Enjoy an urban, upscale, green lifestyle in this gorgeous, furnished condo within walking or biking distance everything Chapel Hill & Carrboro have to offer! This sustainably-built, 2 bedroom, 2 bath has hardwood floors throughout. Lots of light and modern design await you in the LEED Gold Standard energy-efficient Greenbridge Condominiums. *Unfurnished considered*

Move right in and make yourself at home! The open kitchen with stainless steel appliances flows into a living room featuring floor-to-ceiling windows that open onto a balcony that overlooks a courtyard. Each bedroom has it's own bath and walk-in closet. Washer and dryer are in-unit.

Building amenities include concierge service, assigned garage parking, gym, movie theater, roof-top deck and sky lounge.

Offered for rent by Acorn + Oak Property Management. Email Nicole and Lacey at homes@acorn-oak.com to schedule a tour of this stunning unit today! No students.

Minimum 650 + credit score for approval. Unfortunately no pets are allowed in this unit.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5202613)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 601 W. Rosemary #705 have any available units?
601 W. Rosemary #705 has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chapel Hill, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chapel Hill Rent Report.
What amenities does 601 W. Rosemary #705 have?
Some of 601 W. Rosemary #705's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 601 W. Rosemary #705 currently offering any rent specials?
601 W. Rosemary #705 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 601 W. Rosemary #705 pet-friendly?
No, 601 W. Rosemary #705 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chapel Hill.
Does 601 W. Rosemary #705 offer parking?
Yes, 601 W. Rosemary #705 does offer parking.
Does 601 W. Rosemary #705 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 601 W. Rosemary #705 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 601 W. Rosemary #705 have a pool?
No, 601 W. Rosemary #705 does not have a pool.
Does 601 W. Rosemary #705 have accessible units?
No, 601 W. Rosemary #705 does not have accessible units.
Does 601 W. Rosemary #705 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 601 W. Rosemary #705 has units with dishwashers.
