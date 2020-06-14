Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

511 Pine Bluff Trail #B Available 08/01/20 Massive 6 Bedroom 3 1/2 Bath Home! - WALK to UNC!! - Available 8/1/2020



This elegant and private 6 bedroom, 3.5 Bath home features carpeted bedrooms, hardwood floors throughout, skylights and large windows letting in plenty of natural light, vaulted ceilings and spacious living areas with plentiful closet and storage space.



The kitchen is fully equipped with granite countertops, oversized refrigerator, ice maker, breakfast bar, center island, dishwasher, pull out faucet, garbage disposal, and plenty of cabinet space.



A large master bedroom and bathroom can be found upstairs along with another half bathroom. Downstairs offers an additional 5 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.



You will find a full size washer and dryer inside the closeted laundry area featuring a utility sink and counter.



Relax and unwind on the wrap around porch or the upstairs or downstairs rear decks.



Plenty of parking available!



You can easily walk, bike or bus to UNC Chapel Hill campus or UNC Hospital!



You can be anywhere in the triangle in no time with easy access to HWY 54 and 15-501!



Contact Allison or Stephen with Acorn + Oak Property Management for more information and to schedule a showing! Showing@Acorn-Oak.com



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2986816)