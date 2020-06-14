All apartments in Chapel Hill
511 Pine Bluff Trail #B
511 Pine Bluff Trail #B

Location

511 Pine Bluff Trail, Chapel Hill, NC 27516

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 511 Pine Bluff Trail #B · Avail. Aug 1

$3,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 2400 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
511 Pine Bluff Trail #B Available 08/01/20 Massive 6 Bedroom 3 1/2 Bath Home! - WALK to UNC!! - Available 8/1/2020

This elegant and private 6 bedroom, 3.5 Bath home features carpeted bedrooms, hardwood floors throughout, skylights and large windows letting in plenty of natural light, vaulted ceilings and spacious living areas with plentiful closet and storage space.

The kitchen is fully equipped with granite countertops, oversized refrigerator, ice maker, breakfast bar, center island, dishwasher, pull out faucet, garbage disposal, and plenty of cabinet space.

A large master bedroom and bathroom can be found upstairs along with another half bathroom. Downstairs offers an additional 5 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

You will find a full size washer and dryer inside the closeted laundry area featuring a utility sink and counter.

Relax and unwind on the wrap around porch or the upstairs or downstairs rear decks.

Plenty of parking available!

You can easily walk, bike or bus to UNC Chapel Hill campus or UNC Hospital!

You can be anywhere in the triangle in no time with easy access to HWY 54 and 15-501!

Contact Allison or Stephen with Acorn + Oak Property Management for more information and to schedule a showing! Showing@Acorn-Oak.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2986816)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 511 Pine Bluff Trail #B have any available units?
511 Pine Bluff Trail #B has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chapel Hill, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chapel Hill Rent Report.
What amenities does 511 Pine Bluff Trail #B have?
Some of 511 Pine Bluff Trail #B's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 511 Pine Bluff Trail #B currently offering any rent specials?
511 Pine Bluff Trail #B isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 511 Pine Bluff Trail #B pet-friendly?
No, 511 Pine Bluff Trail #B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chapel Hill.
Does 511 Pine Bluff Trail #B offer parking?
Yes, 511 Pine Bluff Trail #B does offer parking.
Does 511 Pine Bluff Trail #B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 511 Pine Bluff Trail #B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 511 Pine Bluff Trail #B have a pool?
No, 511 Pine Bluff Trail #B does not have a pool.
Does 511 Pine Bluff Trail #B have accessible units?
No, 511 Pine Bluff Trail #B does not have accessible units.
Does 511 Pine Bluff Trail #B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 511 Pine Bluff Trail #B has units with dishwashers.
