Home
/
Chapel Hill, NC
/
4504 Environ Way
Last updated June 13 2020 at 5:36 AM

4504 Environ Way

4504 Environ Way · No Longer Available
Location

4504 Environ Way, Chapel Hill, NC 27517

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
gym
parking
pool
garage
East 54 4th floor condo; secure building with elevator. Hardwoods in open living, dining, kitchen areas. Ceiling fan, wall of windows, balcony. Kitchen has granite counter-tops, breakfast bar, stainless appliances. Carpet & ceiling fans in bedroom. Master bedroom has walk-in closet, private bath with shower. 2nd bedroom has direct entry to shared 2nd bath with tub-shower. Washer/dryer included. Pool & fitness included. 2 spaces in under building garage. Pet with fee, prior approval. $15/mo filter fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4504 Environ Way have any available units?
4504 Environ Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chapel Hill, NC.
How much is rent in Chapel Hill, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chapel Hill Rent Report.
What amenities does 4504 Environ Way have?
Some of 4504 Environ Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4504 Environ Way currently offering any rent specials?
4504 Environ Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4504 Environ Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 4504 Environ Way is pet friendly.
Does 4504 Environ Way offer parking?
Yes, 4504 Environ Way does offer parking.
Does 4504 Environ Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4504 Environ Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4504 Environ Way have a pool?
Yes, 4504 Environ Way has a pool.
Does 4504 Environ Way have accessible units?
No, 4504 Environ Way does not have accessible units.
Does 4504 Environ Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 4504 Environ Way does not have units with dishwashers.
