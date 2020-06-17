4504 Environ Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator gym parking pool garage

East 54 4th floor condo; secure building with elevator. Hardwoods in open living, dining, kitchen areas. Ceiling fan, wall of windows, balcony. Kitchen has granite counter-tops, breakfast bar, stainless appliances. Carpet & ceiling fans in bedroom. Master bedroom has walk-in closet, private bath with shower. 2nd bedroom has direct entry to shared 2nd bath with tub-shower. Washer/dryer included. Pool & fitness included. 2 spaces in under building garage. Pet with fee, prior approval. $15/mo filter fee.