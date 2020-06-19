All apartments in Chapel Hill
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

230 Beringer Place

230 Beringer Place · (919) 656-8999
Location

230 Beringer Place, Chapel Hill, NC 27516

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 230 Beringer Place · Avail. Jul 1

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1927 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
dog park
playground
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
parking
playground
garage
230 Beringer Place Available 07/01/20 230 Beringer - GREAT "surban " location within walking distance to shops, restaurants, entertainment and groceries! *Easy access to I-40, UNC, Duke and 15-501 *Spacious and sunny *3bd/2.5 baths in popular Vineyard Square *Open floor plan *Hardwoods on main/carpet up *2 car garage *On the FREE BUSLINE *Walk to aquatic center and dog park *Rear patio *Children's play ground *PETS NEGOTIABLE * Professionally managed and maintained *Pull down attic/storage

(RLNE5742700)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 230 Beringer Place have any available units?
230 Beringer Place has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chapel Hill, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chapel Hill Rent Report.
What amenities does 230 Beringer Place have?
Some of 230 Beringer Place's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 230 Beringer Place currently offering any rent specials?
230 Beringer Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 230 Beringer Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 230 Beringer Place is pet friendly.
Does 230 Beringer Place offer parking?
Yes, 230 Beringer Place does offer parking.
Does 230 Beringer Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 230 Beringer Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 230 Beringer Place have a pool?
No, 230 Beringer Place does not have a pool.
Does 230 Beringer Place have accessible units?
No, 230 Beringer Place does not have accessible units.
Does 230 Beringer Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 230 Beringer Place does not have units with dishwashers.
