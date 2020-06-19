Amenities
230 Beringer Place Available 07/01/20 230 Beringer - GREAT "surban " location within walking distance to shops, restaurants, entertainment and groceries! *Easy access to I-40, UNC, Duke and 15-501 *Spacious and sunny *3bd/2.5 baths in popular Vineyard Square *Open floor plan *Hardwoods on main/carpet up *2 car garage *On the FREE BUSLINE *Walk to aquatic center and dog park *Rear patio *Children's play ground *PETS NEGOTIABLE * Professionally managed and maintained *Pull down attic/storage
(RLNE5742700)