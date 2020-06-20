134 Providence Glen

Amenities
Secure entry building, 3rd floor with elevator. Pool, tennis, playground. On bus line. Living room: gas-log fireplace, fan, carpet. Dining area has carpet, exit to porch. Kitchen: raised serving counter, tile flooring, pantry, appliances. Bedrooms have carpet. Master has 2 closets, exit to porch, bathroom with 2-sink vanity, tub, separate shower, tile. 2nd full bathroom. Laundry room has washer/dryer, built-ins. Exterior storage on porch. Includes manual garage in nearby building. $15/mo filter fee.