Last updated May 20 2020 at 12:46 AM

134 Providence Glen

134 Providence Glen Drive · (919) 401-9300
Location

134 Providence Glen Drive, Chapel Hill, NC 27514

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,575

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1500 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
pool
ceiling fan
playground
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Secure entry building, 3rd floor with elevator. Pool, tennis, playground. On bus line. Living room: gas-log fireplace, fan, carpet. Dining area has carpet, exit to porch. Kitchen: raised serving counter, tile flooring, pantry, appliances. Bedrooms have carpet. Master has 2 closets, exit to porch, bathroom with 2-sink vanity, tub, separate shower, tile. 2nd full bathroom. Laundry room has washer/dryer, built-ins. Exterior storage on porch. Includes manual garage in nearby building. $15/mo filter fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 134 Providence Glen have any available units?
134 Providence Glen has a unit available for $1,575 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chapel Hill, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chapel Hill Rent Report.
What amenities does 134 Providence Glen have?
Some of 134 Providence Glen's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 134 Providence Glen currently offering any rent specials?
134 Providence Glen isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 134 Providence Glen pet-friendly?
No, 134 Providence Glen is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chapel Hill.
Does 134 Providence Glen offer parking?
Yes, 134 Providence Glen does offer parking.
Does 134 Providence Glen have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 134 Providence Glen offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 134 Providence Glen have a pool?
Yes, 134 Providence Glen has a pool.
Does 134 Providence Glen have accessible units?
No, 134 Providence Glen does not have accessible units.
Does 134 Providence Glen have units with dishwashers?
No, 134 Providence Glen does not have units with dishwashers.
