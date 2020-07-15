All apartments in Chapel Hill
Find more places like 124 Windsor Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chapel Hill, NC
/
124 Windsor Place
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:52 PM

124 Windsor Place

124 Windsor Place · (919) 967-9992 ext. 103
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chapel Hill
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

124 Windsor Place, Chapel Hill, NC 27516

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 124 Windsor Place · Avail. Aug 12

$2,000

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1365 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
accessible
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
parking
124 Windsor Place Available 08/12/20 Beautifully updated 3br home on half-acre lot with full basement, workshop, ample parking, large yard in a perfect Chapel Hill location! - Available in August!

This is a very spacious and sleekly updated 3br home located in a quiet family-friendly neighborhood in Chapel Hill. With a nice mixture of sun and shade, this ideally located home sits on a large lot and features ample yard space and abundant parking, in addition to great interior features including wood and tile floors, new appliances, updated kitchen and bathrooms and large rooms with plenty of open space inside.

One of the additional highlights here is the newly tiled full basement, offering multiple rooms for storage, hobbies, work or play space. Outside workshop with electricity also comes with the house! Miles of walking trails nearby. This home also provides a ramp for wheelchair access or ease of moving-in.

Security Deposit required is equivalent to the monthly rental rate, due by lease signing. Tenants pay water, electricity and natural gas utilities. Small-medium sized pet okay with written reference, approval and payment of non-refundable one-time pet privilege fee of $250 per pet. (Privilege fee does not cover any pet damage to the property).

Great location- neighborhood is on busline to UNC!

Please call Pam for showings, 919-260-1019

Dunlap Lilley Properties, Inc.

www.dunlaplilley.com

(RLNE2736864)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 124 Windsor Place have any available units?
124 Windsor Place has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chapel Hill, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chapel Hill Rent Report.
What amenities does 124 Windsor Place have?
Some of 124 Windsor Place's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 124 Windsor Place currently offering any rent specials?
124 Windsor Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 124 Windsor Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 124 Windsor Place is pet friendly.
Does 124 Windsor Place offer parking?
Yes, 124 Windsor Place offers parking.
Does 124 Windsor Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 124 Windsor Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 124 Windsor Place have a pool?
No, 124 Windsor Place does not have a pool.
Does 124 Windsor Place have accessible units?
Yes, 124 Windsor Place has accessible units.
Does 124 Windsor Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 124 Windsor Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 124 Windsor Place?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Apartments at Midtown 501
545 Ashley Ct
Chapel Hill, NC 27514
SunStone Apartments
208 Conner Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27514
Bell Meadowmont
100 Village Crossing Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
Southern Village
200 Copperline Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27516
Cosgrove Hill
300 Cosgrove Ave
Chapel Hill, NC 27514
The Townhomes at Chapel Watch Village
100 Ginkgo Trl
Chapel Hill, NC 27516
612 Hillsborough
612 Hillsborough Street
Chapel Hill, NC 27514
Environs Lofts at East 54
5000 Environ Way
Chapel Hill, NC 27517

Similar Pages

Chapel Hill 1 BedroomsChapel Hill 2 Bedrooms
Chapel Hill Apartments with ParkingChapel Hill Pet Friendly Places
Chapel Hill Studio ApartmentsOrange County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Raleigh, NCDurham, NCGreensboro, NCFayetteville, NCCary, NCApex, NCMorrisville, NC
Burlington, NCWake Forest, NCCarrboro, NCGarner, NCHolly Springs, NCClayton, NCKnightdale, NC
Spring Lake, NCMebane, NCFuquay-Varina, NCHillsborough, NCAsheboro, NCSouthern Pines, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

University of North Carolina at Chapel HillGuilford College
Fayetteville Technical Community CollegeFayetteville State University
Meredith College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity