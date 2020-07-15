Amenities

pet friendly parking recently renovated accessible

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible parking

124 Windsor Place Available 08/12/20 Beautifully updated 3br home on half-acre lot with full basement, workshop, ample parking, large yard in a perfect Chapel Hill location! - Available in August!



This is a very spacious and sleekly updated 3br home located in a quiet family-friendly neighborhood in Chapel Hill. With a nice mixture of sun and shade, this ideally located home sits on a large lot and features ample yard space and abundant parking, in addition to great interior features including wood and tile floors, new appliances, updated kitchen and bathrooms and large rooms with plenty of open space inside.



One of the additional highlights here is the newly tiled full basement, offering multiple rooms for storage, hobbies, work or play space. Outside workshop with electricity also comes with the house! Miles of walking trails nearby. This home also provides a ramp for wheelchair access or ease of moving-in.



Security Deposit required is equivalent to the monthly rental rate, due by lease signing. Tenants pay water, electricity and natural gas utilities. Small-medium sized pet okay with written reference, approval and payment of non-refundable one-time pet privilege fee of $250 per pet. (Privilege fee does not cover any pet damage to the property).



Great location- neighborhood is on busline to UNC!



Please call Pam for showings, 919-260-1019



Dunlap Lilley Properties, Inc.



www.dunlaplilley.com



(RLNE2736864)