Last updated August 9 2019 at 11:18 PM

120 Tharrington Drive

120 Tharrington Drive · (919) 401-9300
Location

120 Tharrington Drive, Chapel Hill, NC 27516

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,492

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1876 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Open floor plan - living room, kitchen, breakfast area; separate dining room. Hardwoods on 1st. Living room has ceiling fan, gas fireplace, exit to back yard. Breakfast bar between kitchen, breakfast area, living room. Pantry, stainless appliances. Dining room through French doors. Bedrooms up with carpet. Master bedroom has vaulted style trey ceiling, fan, walk-in closet, bathroom with 2 sink vanity, tub, separate shower. 2nd bath, laundry with washer/dryer up. Fenced yard with patio. Detached garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 120 Tharrington Drive have any available units?
120 Tharrington Drive has a unit available for $2,492 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chapel Hill, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chapel Hill Rent Report.
What amenities does 120 Tharrington Drive have?
Some of 120 Tharrington Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 120 Tharrington Drive currently offering any rent specials?
120 Tharrington Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 120 Tharrington Drive pet-friendly?
No, 120 Tharrington Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chapel Hill.
Does 120 Tharrington Drive offer parking?
Yes, 120 Tharrington Drive does offer parking.
Does 120 Tharrington Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 120 Tharrington Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 120 Tharrington Drive have a pool?
No, 120 Tharrington Drive does not have a pool.
Does 120 Tharrington Drive have accessible units?
No, 120 Tharrington Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 120 Tharrington Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 120 Tharrington Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
