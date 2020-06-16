120 Tharrington Drive

Amenities
Open floor plan - living room, kitchen, breakfast area; separate dining room. Hardwoods on 1st. Living room has ceiling fan, gas fireplace, exit to back yard. Breakfast bar between kitchen, breakfast area, living room. Pantry, stainless appliances. Dining room through French doors. Bedrooms up with carpet. Master bedroom has vaulted style trey ceiling, fan, walk-in closet, bathroom with 2 sink vanity, tub, separate shower. 2nd bath, laundry with washer/dryer up. Fenced yard with patio. Detached garage.