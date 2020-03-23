114 Fan Branch Lane

Amenities
Covered porch. Hardwood style plank flooring in living/dining and bedrooms. Combined living/dining: fireplace, exit to deck. Kitchen: white cabinets, granite countertops, tile backsplash, pantry. Master bedroom on 1st, walk in closet, entry to combined master/shared bath; vanity in each, tub/shower in master, washer/dryer in shared, tile flooring. 2 bedrooms up with double door closets. Jack & Jill bathroom, tile flooring. Deck. Stone patio. Pet w/fee, prior approval. $15/mo filter fee.