Chapel Hill, NC
114 Fan Branch Lane
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:58 PM

114 Fan Branch Lane

114 Fan Branch Lane · (919) 401-9300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

114 Fan Branch Lane, Chapel Hill, NC 27516

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,850

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1278 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
Covered porch. Hardwood style plank flooring in living/dining and bedrooms. Combined living/dining: fireplace, exit to deck. Kitchen: white cabinets, granite countertops, tile backsplash, pantry. Master bedroom on 1st, walk in closet, entry to combined master/shared bath; vanity in each, tub/shower in master, washer/dryer in shared, tile flooring. 2 bedrooms up with double door closets. Jack & Jill bathroom, tile flooring. Deck. Stone patio. Pet w/fee, prior approval. $15/mo filter fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 114 Fan Branch Lane have any available units?
114 Fan Branch Lane has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chapel Hill, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chapel Hill Rent Report.
What amenities does 114 Fan Branch Lane have?
Some of 114 Fan Branch Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 114 Fan Branch Lane currently offering any rent specials?
114 Fan Branch Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 114 Fan Branch Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 114 Fan Branch Lane is pet friendly.
Does 114 Fan Branch Lane offer parking?
No, 114 Fan Branch Lane does not offer parking.
Does 114 Fan Branch Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 114 Fan Branch Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 114 Fan Branch Lane have a pool?
Yes, 114 Fan Branch Lane has a pool.
Does 114 Fan Branch Lane have accessible units?
No, 114 Fan Branch Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 114 Fan Branch Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 114 Fan Branch Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
