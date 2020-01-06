104 Presque Isle Lane

Amenities
Charming & exclusive neighborhood unlike any other in Chapel Hill....a PRIVATE French Villa backing to green space in heart of "Blue Heaven"! 2 Bed/2.5 Bath townhome "style" condo. Mins to Duke, UNC, RTP, RDU w/ access to 15-501, FREE BUSLINE & I-40. *Manicured grounds w/pool, gym/clubhouse *2 car garage/ storage *Owner pays WATER, tenant pays other *PETS NEGOTIABLE w/Pet fee "Chapel Hill Schools*Professionally Managed*MOVE IN READY. CKimbro@fmrealty.com 919 619-7347 *WWW.CREC-PROPERTIES.COM to apply.