Last updated May 24 2020 at 5:47 PM

104 Presque Isle Lane

104 Presque Isle Ln · (919) 656-8999
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

104 Presque Isle Ln, Chapel Hill, NC 27514

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 104 · Avail. now

$1,950

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1740 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
gym
pool
ceiling fan
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
Charming & exclusive neighborhood unlike any other in Chapel Hill....a PRIVATE French Villa backing to green space in heart of "Blue Heaven"! 2 Bed/2.5 Bath townhome "style" condo. Mins to Duke, UNC, RTP, RDU w/ access to 15-501, FREE BUSLINE & I-40. *Manicured grounds w/pool, gym/clubhouse *2 car garage/ storage *Owner pays WATER, tenant pays other *PETS NEGOTIABLE w/Pet fee "Chapel Hill Schools*Professionally Managed*MOVE IN READY. CKimbro@fmrealty.com 919 619-7347 *WWW.CREC-PROPERTIES.COM to apply.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 104 Presque Isle Lane have any available units?
104 Presque Isle Lane has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chapel Hill, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chapel Hill Rent Report.
What amenities does 104 Presque Isle Lane have?
Some of 104 Presque Isle Lane's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 104 Presque Isle Lane currently offering any rent specials?
104 Presque Isle Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 104 Presque Isle Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 104 Presque Isle Lane is pet friendly.
Does 104 Presque Isle Lane offer parking?
Yes, 104 Presque Isle Lane does offer parking.
Does 104 Presque Isle Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 104 Presque Isle Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 104 Presque Isle Lane have a pool?
Yes, 104 Presque Isle Lane has a pool.
Does 104 Presque Isle Lane have accessible units?
No, 104 Presque Isle Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 104 Presque Isle Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 104 Presque Isle Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
