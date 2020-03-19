All apartments in Cedar Point
Last updated March 19 2020 at 7:33 AM

108 Abaco Dr E

108 Abaco Drive East · (910) 478-5589
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

108 Abaco Drive East, Cedar Point, NC 28584

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,850

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2109 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
This home is in the very desirable community of Marsh Harbour. The ''Massey'' floorplan greets you with a covered front porch and spacious two car garage with opener included. The home offers a true foyer opening to a very spacious great room with beautiful hardwood flooring and gas fireplace. Casual dining off of the kitchen, large granite island for entertaining, generous cabinets with under cabinet lighting. Upstairs offers three bedrooms and a bonus room. Principle suite offers tray ceiling with accent lighting, large bath with shower and soaking tub, and a very generous walk in closet. Separate laundry room provided. Many upgrades throughout the is beautiful home. Marsh Harbour is convenient to both bases and very close to Emerald Isle beaches.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 108 Abaco Dr E have any available units?
108 Abaco Dr E has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 108 Abaco Dr E have?
Some of 108 Abaco Dr E's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 108 Abaco Dr E currently offering any rent specials?
108 Abaco Dr E isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 108 Abaco Dr E pet-friendly?
Yes, 108 Abaco Dr E is pet friendly.
Does 108 Abaco Dr E offer parking?
Yes, 108 Abaco Dr E does offer parking.
Does 108 Abaco Dr E have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 108 Abaco Dr E offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 108 Abaco Dr E have a pool?
Yes, 108 Abaco Dr E has a pool.
Does 108 Abaco Dr E have accessible units?
No, 108 Abaco Dr E does not have accessible units.
Does 108 Abaco Dr E have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 108 Abaco Dr E has units with dishwashers.
Does 108 Abaco Dr E have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 108 Abaco Dr E has units with air conditioning.
