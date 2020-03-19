108 Abaco Dr E

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking pool garage

This home is in the very desirable community of Marsh Harbour. The ''Massey'' floorplan greets you with a covered front porch and spacious two car garage with opener included. The home offers a true foyer opening to a very spacious great room with beautiful hardwood flooring and gas fireplace. Casual dining off of the kitchen, large granite island for entertaining, generous cabinets with under cabinet lighting. Upstairs offers three bedrooms and a bonus room. Principle suite offers tray ceiling with accent lighting, large bath with shower and soaking tub, and a very generous walk in closet. Separate laundry room provided. Many upgrades throughout the is beautiful home. Marsh Harbour is convenient to both bases and very close to Emerald Isle beaches.