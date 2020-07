Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub extra storage fireplace stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony in unit laundry carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible basketball court business center clubhouse internet cafe gym on-site laundry pool pool table racquetball court bbq/grill internet access garage parking coffee bar hot tub

We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! The Reserve at Cary Park brings contemporary style, energy efficiency & eclectic interior design together to create a truly inspired residential community. Every residence within this 240 unit boutique-style community features refined finishes & designer appliance package. Each residence provides the perfect canvas to create your ideal living space. Exclusively for The Reserve residents, our uniquely designed sports & entertainment complex features an invigorating lap-lane pool, athletic club w/ indoor basketball & racquetball, chefs grilling area, Internet cafe, media/gaming room, & many other thoughtful amenities designed to add ease to your day and energy to your life. Best of all, membership is exclusive & FREE for our residents. If you are looking for apartments in Cary, NC near Research Triangle Park (RTP), look no further than The Reserve at ...