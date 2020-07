Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets bathtub extra storage ice maker oven smoke-free units stainless steel Property Amenities accessible conference room clubhouse courtyard elevator 24hr gym parking pool garage internet access package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage business center car wash area cc payments e-payments fire pit game room guest parking guest suite internet cafe key fob access lobby online portal pool table smoke-free community trash valet

On Demand Virtual Tours NOW Available! Flexibility is important - and so is your apartment search. Let us help you by scheduling a personalized, on-demand virtual tour, today! Contact us for details. Lantower Weston Corners is a new, high-end apartment community located in Cary, North Carolina. Situated near the triangle and tech corridor, you'll find an abundance of shopping, restaurants and more. Enjoy everything you need in one place.