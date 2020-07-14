Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated hardwood floors bathtub extra storage microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center car wash area carport clubhouse concierge dog park 24hr gym game room parking playground pool bbq/grill garage tennis court 24hr maintenance courtyard dog grooming area internet cafe lobby pool table

Just east of North Cary Park and south of Lake Crabtree, Hudson Cary Weston offers apartments in a peaceful location among Cary, NC’s miles of natural trails and greenways. Yet despite the comfortable environment, Hudson Cary Weston is also set perfectly between Research Triangle Park and North Carolina State University, making it the ideal community for those seeking a quiet retreat at the end of each busy day in the Triangle.



With one, two and three bedroom floor plans available, Hudson Cary Weston has a layout to suit your individual needs. Regardless of which model you choose, you can expect an upgraded kitchen with refinished counters and cabinetry, as well as upgraded lighting and appliance packages. Additional conveniences include in-home washer and dryer sets, deep walk-in closets and private patios and balconies that look out onto the community’s Cary Greenway Trail access.



Along with the trail access, exploring the community will reveal several other ways to sp