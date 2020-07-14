All apartments in Cary
Hudson Cary Weston
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:10 AM

Hudson Cary Weston

1000 Terrastone Place · (833) 489-8623
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Special
Online Leasing Promo Code: SPRING - $50 admin fee - $100.00 off
Location

1000 Terrastone Place, Cary, NC 27513

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 0216 · Avail. Sep 22

$1,019

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 912 sqft

Unit 0712 · Avail. Sep 17

$1,030

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 692 sqft

Unit 1512 · Avail. Aug 23

$1,045

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 692 sqft

See 3+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0114 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,130

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 991 sqft

Unit 0304 · Avail. Sep 2

$1,240

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 991 sqft

Unit 0507 · Avail. Aug 5

$1,240

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 991 sqft

See 5+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 0523 · Avail. Sep 9

$1,590

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1362 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Hudson Cary Weston.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
hardwood floors
bathtub
extra storage
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
car wash area
carport
clubhouse
concierge
dog park
24hr gym
game room
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
24hr maintenance
courtyard
dog grooming area
internet cafe
lobby
pool table
Just east of North Cary Park and south of Lake Crabtree, Hudson Cary Weston offers apartments in a peaceful location among Cary, NC’s miles of natural trails and greenways. Yet despite the comfortable environment, Hudson Cary Weston is also set perfectly between Research Triangle Park and North Carolina State University, making it the ideal community for those seeking a quiet retreat at the end of each busy day in the Triangle.

With one, two and three bedroom floor plans available, Hudson Cary Weston has a layout to suit your individual needs. Regardless of which model you choose, you can expect an upgraded kitchen with refinished counters and cabinetry, as well as upgraded lighting and appliance packages. Additional conveniences include in-home washer and dryer sets, deep walk-in closets and private patios and balconies that look out onto the community’s Cary Greenway Trail access.

Along with the trail access, exploring the community will reveal several other ways to sp

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.75x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 Per Applicant
Deposit: $100-$400
Move-in Fees: $150 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Pest control: $2/month, Trash: $16/month
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
fee: First pet: $300, Additional: $150/per pet
limit: 3 (2 dog max)
rent: $15/month per pet
restrictions: No weight limit; We are pleased to accept cats and dogs. The following non-traditional pets ARE allowed: turtles, non-poisonous frogs, domestic hamsters, hermit crabs, gerbils, small domesticated birds, and domestic fish. Fees for these non-traditional acceptable pets may vary if applicable. Unless used as an assistance animal, restricted dog breeds are NOT allowed. Restricted breeds include the following: Akita, Alaskan Malamute, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Terrier, Chow, Doberman Pinscher, German Shepherd, Great Dane, Husky, Wolf Hybrid, Pit Bull, Rottweiler, Beauceron, Belgian Malinois and St. Bernard and all “mixes” of the above breeds. Snakes, spiders, ferrets and iguanas are NOT allowed due to liability reasons.
Dogs
limit: 2
Cats
limit: 3
Parking Details: Garage lot. Covered: $15/month, garage: $85/month, open lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Hudson Cary Weston have any available units?
Hudson Cary Weston has 15 units available starting at $1,019 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Cary, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cary Rent Report.
What amenities does Hudson Cary Weston have?
Some of Hudson Cary Weston's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Hudson Cary Weston currently offering any rent specials?
Hudson Cary Weston is offering the following rent specials: Online Leasing Promo Code: SPRING - $50 admin fee - $100.00 off
Is Hudson Cary Weston pet-friendly?
Yes, Hudson Cary Weston is pet friendly.
Does Hudson Cary Weston offer parking?
Yes, Hudson Cary Weston offers parking.
Does Hudson Cary Weston have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Hudson Cary Weston offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Hudson Cary Weston have a pool?
Yes, Hudson Cary Weston has a pool.
Does Hudson Cary Weston have accessible units?
No, Hudson Cary Weston does not have accessible units.
Does Hudson Cary Weston have units with dishwashers?
No, Hudson Cary Weston does not have units with dishwashers.
