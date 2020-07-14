Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan fireplace furnished microwave patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher granite counters oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse coffee bar community garden dog park gym on-site laundry parking playground pool pool table bbq/grill bike storage hot tub media room tennis court cats allowed fire pit package receiving

Come experience Hawthorne at the Parkway in Cary, NC offering newly renovated one, two or three bedroom apartment homes with upgraded features such as modern kitchens with breakfast bars, new energy efficient appliances, cozy gas fireplaces, over-sized garden tubs and so much more!We offer some of the best amenities available in Cary or anywhere else in the area! Check out our 24-hour mega fitness center with brand new TRX fitness equipment, take a dip in our saltwater swimming pool, enjoy dinner under the stars at our outoor kitchen, complete with a gas grill, let your furry friend play in our bark park with agility equipment and so much more! Our community provides a quiet atmosphere in a beautifully landscaped location that is close to everything Cary has to offer. Enjoy easy access to US-1/US-64, I-40, I-440 Beltline, Wake Medical Hospital, downtown Raleigh and Research Triangle Park.