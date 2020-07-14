All apartments in Cary
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:48 AM

Hawthorne at the Parkway

10300 Kingsclere Dr · (833) 366-7475
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

10300 Kingsclere Dr, Cary, NC 27511

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 10231W · Avail. Jul 30

$1,269

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1148 sqft

Unit 10513F · Avail. Aug 2

$1,289

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1148 sqft

Unit 10123F · Avail. Sep 16

$1,333

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1148 sqft

See 13+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 10721H · Avail. Sep 3

$1,485

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1294 sqft

Unit 10513H · Avail. Aug 30

$1,505

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1294 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Hawthorne at the Parkway.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
coffee bar
community garden
dog park
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
bike storage
hot tub
media room
tennis court
cats allowed
fire pit
package receiving
Come experience Hawthorne at the Parkway in Cary, NC offering newly renovated one, two or three bedroom apartment homes with upgraded features such as modern kitchens with breakfast bars, new energy efficient appliances, cozy gas fireplaces, over-sized garden tubs and so much more!We offer some of the best amenities available in Cary or anywhere else in the area! Check out our 24-hour mega fitness center with brand new TRX fitness equipment, take a dip in our saltwater swimming pool, enjoy dinner under the stars at our outoor kitchen, complete with a gas grill, let your furry friend play in our bark park with agility equipment and so much more! Our community provides a quiet atmosphere in a beautifully landscaped location that is close to everything Cary has to offer. Enjoy easy access to US-1/US-64, I-40, I-440 Beltline, Wake Medical Hospital, downtown Raleigh and Research Triangle Park.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Hawthorne at the Parkway have any available units?
Hawthorne at the Parkway has 18 units available starting at $1,252 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Cary, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cary Rent Report.
What amenities does Hawthorne at the Parkway have?
Some of Hawthorne at the Parkway's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Hawthorne at the Parkway currently offering any rent specials?
Hawthorne at the Parkway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Hawthorne at the Parkway pet-friendly?
Yes, Hawthorne at the Parkway is pet friendly.
Does Hawthorne at the Parkway offer parking?
Yes, Hawthorne at the Parkway offers parking.
Does Hawthorne at the Parkway have units with washers and dryers?
No, Hawthorne at the Parkway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Hawthorne at the Parkway have a pool?
Yes, Hawthorne at the Parkway has a pool.
Does Hawthorne at the Parkway have accessible units?
No, Hawthorne at the Parkway does not have accessible units.
Does Hawthorne at the Parkway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Hawthorne at the Parkway has units with dishwashers.
Nearby Neighborhoods

Lochmere
Cary Park

