Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly pool ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Covid 19 restrictions. Will need masks, gloves and please leave the children outdoors. Will need to organize with the tenant. So feel free to drive by, look at the house, look at the pictures in MLS plus in the process of getting additional photos. Laminate floors in the foyer and hall. Deck recently restained. Tenant has talked about watching the deer in the trees of the back yard.